Sports, Monday, November 9th

Sports, Monday, November 9thWritten by Nathan Bloechl on November 9, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Iowa High School Football Playoffs Final Four Matchups Set After Wild Elite Eight:
The Iowa High School Football Playoffs have been narrowed down to just four teams per class now after last Friday night’s wild set of games.
Here’s a look at the full scoreboard in every class:
8-Player
Remsen, St. Mary’s 42, Audubon 27
Fremont-Mills 30, CAM 28
Don Bosco 42, Janesville 12
Montezuma 62, Easton Valley 35
Class A
St. Albert 24, Logan-Magnolia 0
Grundy Center 20, West Hancock 14
Regina 32, Wapsie Valley 27
Saint Ansgar 49, MFL-Mar Mac 14
Class 1A
OABCIG 63, West Sioux 14
South Central Calhoun 26, Southeast Valley 6
Van Meter 33, Underwood 14
Sigourney-Keota 35, Columbus Catholic 32
Class 2A
Central Lyon 34, West Lyon 14
PCM 21, West Marshall 20
Camanche 34, West Liberty 20
Waukon 24, Solon 8
Class 3A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 23, Webster City 14
Harlan 21, Lewis Central 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 21, Grinnell 7
North Scott 24, West Delaware 21
Class 4A
Pleasant Valley 38, Iowa City West 24
Southeast Polk 48, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Ankeny 28, Waukee 7
Dowling auto-advanced after COVID-19 issues with West Des Moines Valley
Semifinals Schedule Released:
Thursday, Nov. 12
Eight-Player
9:00—Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Montezuma
12:30—Don Bosco vs. Fremont-Mills,
Class 3A
4:00—Harlan vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
7:30— Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. North Scott
Friday, Nov. 13
Class A
9:00—Saint Ansgar vs. Regina
12:30—Grundy Center vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert
Class 4A
4:00—Southeast Polk vs. Pleasant Valley
7:30—Ankeny vs. Dowling Catholic
Saturday, Nov. 14
Class 1A
9:00—Van Meter vs. South Central Calhoun
12:30—OABCIG vs. Sigourney-Keota
Class 2A
4:00—Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Camanche
7:30—Waukon vs. PCM
Danville-New London Coach Honored:
Danville-New London head cross country coach Lucas Gourley has been named the Class 2A Boys’ Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Gourley helped lead the Bears to the Boys’ Class 2A State Cross Country Championship with a near flawless effort at the State Meet in Fort Dodge.
The Bears will return all key pieces from this year’s group, having their sights set squarely on a repeat title.
Iowa State Rallies, Remains in First in BIG 12:
(Via Associated Press)
Brock Purdy never panicked, and now No. 17 Iowa State can continue its pursuit of a historic season.
The Cyclones’ quarterback passed for three touchdowns in the second half after throwing three interceptions in the first, leading the Cyclones to a 38-31 come-from-behind victory Saturday night.
The Cyclones (5-2) are 5-1 in conference play for the first time in the program’s 128-year history and are first in the Big 12 by a half-game. Their most recent league championship came in 1912, and it was a shared title.
Breece Hall went over 100 yards rushing for the seventh straight game, finishing with 133 and two touchdowns. He also caught a TD pass.
The Cyclones won for the first time since 2012 when committing four turnovers. Baylor scored its first 24 points off Iowa State turnovers, the last coming when Greg Eisworth muffed a punt.
Iowa State will be off this week before hosting Kansas State on November 21st.
Iowa Throttles Michigan State, Gets First Win of 2020:
(Via Associated Press)
After two losses by a combined five points, the Hawkeyes knew they were close to a breakthrough, and on Saturday Iowa finally put together a complete game, throttling Michigan State 49-7.
The Hawkeyes got things going on their opening drive as running back Tyler Goodson scored from the 3, making the first opening-drive touchdown for Iowa this season.
Iowa (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten) scored two more touchdowns (another from Goodson and a pass from quarterback Spencer Petras to wideout Brandon Smith), and in the blink of an eye, Iowa commanded a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.
That’s when special teams and defense kicked in.
On a Spartan (1-2, 1-2) punt, Hawkeyes returner Charlie Jones saw daylight. The Buffalo transfer streaked behind blockers for a 54-yard house call.
A half-minute later, cornerback Riley Moss intercepted a pass by Michigan State’s Rocky Lombardi and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown. Moss’ return was Iowa’s first pick-six of the year, marking the 13th consecutive season Iowa’s defense returned an interception for a touchdown.
Iowa’s 49 points were the most it scored against Michigan State in 46 meetings. Saturday marked the largest margin of victory for the Hawkeyes since their 41-0 win in 1980.
The Hawkeyes will take on Minnesota this Friday night at TCF Bank Stadium.