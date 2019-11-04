Sports, Monday, November 4th

By: Nathan Bloechl —sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

The top-ranked Don Bosco Dons looked everything like a team ready to compete for a state title — and then some — last Friday in the first round of the 8-man playoffs.

The Dons jumped out a 30-6 first quarter lead and never looked back defeating state champion New London, 72-12 in Gilbertville.

New London answered a quick five-play opening series touchdown drive by Don Bosco on the ensuing kick-off when senior tailback Shea Summerfield returned it 75-yards to make the score 8-6.

It was the closest New London would get the remainder of the night.

A week after going off for eight touchdowns, Summerfield couldn’t find his footing as the Dons keyed in on the senior star.

It was clear from the word go that Don Bosco head coach Colby Yoder would not let Summerfield beat them.

Don Bosco’s offense when it got going full-steam was something you could only marvel at.

As Coach said on the broadcast, it’s not so much that New London was bad — Don Bosco was just that good.

But, Mark McSorely’s group never gave up, they never stopped clawing and most importantly they held their heads high.

They weren’t expected to be there in the first place.

Graduating the talent they did, the Tigers made the playoffs this year in the face of adversity.

Quarterback Marcel Lopez added the second score late in the fourth quarter for New London, who finishes their season with a record of 7-3.

Don Bosco improved to 10-0 and will now take on Easton Valley, who defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55-6.

In other area action, H-L-V, district mates with New London, is moving on to the quarterfinal round.

The Warriors knocked off the Midland Eagles 28-22 and will play Turkey Valley this Friday night.

#10 Mediapolis fell in a heart-breaker to Iowa City Regina 23-19 in Mediapolis.

Iowa City Regina will battle West Branch this week.

Meanwhile, in Class 3A District 6, it was Solon over Iowa City Liberty and Western Dubuque over Washington.

Solon will host Pella Friday.

Prep Cross Country:

Mount Pleasant senior Abby Ryon placed 7th at the 2019 State Cross Country meet on Saturday, earning her a spot on the podium.

Ryon raced 18:55.3 to place 7th overall.

Adrianna Katcher of Center Point-Urbana won the 3A event running 18:29.4.

Shewayne Johnson, Paityn Noe, Megan Sterbenz, Norah Pearson and Amber Aesoph all just barely finished ahead of Ryon, who was the third among seniors racing in the 3A field.

Ryon will be continuing her running career at the University of Iowa, where she committed to earlier last week.

Congratulations on a great senior season!

In other area action from the State Cross Country Meet:

Danville-New London’s boys’ team finished 6 th overall, with Ty Carr leading the way and Alexander Julian not far behind. 4th Ty Carr, 10 (17:09.6) 17th Alexander Julian, 10 (17:16.5) 32nd Oliver Sowell, 11 (17:42.2) 55th Gabriel Gourley, 11 (18:08.7) 65th Seth Bailey, 10 (18:17.7) 83rd Mason Chipman, 11 (18:47.4) 105th Rylan Martin, 9 (20:48.7)

overall, with Ty Carr leading the way and Alexander Julian not far behind. Holy Trinity senior Matt Hellige finished 24 th (17:14)

(17:14) Van Buren’s Jonah Heckenburg finished 44 th (17:34)

(17:34) Winfield-Mount Union’s Brody Barton finished 60 th (17:52)

(17:52) WACO’s Jonah Egli went 18:15 for 92 nd

Danville-New London’s Addison Parrott (19:20.1) got on the podium in Class 2A girls finishing 6th

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger football slipped to 0-8 this past Saturday, falling to College of Saint Scholastica 61-8.

Andy Wilson had the lone Wesleyan touchdown, a 2-yard rush, capping off a 6-play, 65-yard drive.

The Tigers were outscored 49-0 the rest of the contest.

Wesleyan will look to get into the win column with a win over Greenville this weekend.

Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m.