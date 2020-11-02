Sports, Monday, November 2nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Danville-New London Wins Boys’ 2A Title:

For the first time in school history, the Danville-New London boys’ are Class 2A State Cross Country champions.

Junior Ty Carr ran 16:50.1 — good for 2nd — while his classmate Alexander Julian finished right behind him for 3rd running 16:50.6 as the Bears were able to hold off Tipton to capture the 2A Team Title.

A.J Bonnesen ended his trip to Fort Dodge with a 13th place finish, while Oliver Sowell went 16th.

Seth Bailey of New London finished 30th, running 18:14.8.

The top five in boys’ 2A saw Danville-New London followed up by Tipton, Des Moines Christian, Western Christian and Davis County.

The Bears will return each of their top three finishers to next year’s group — making a repeat State Championship squarely in the realm of possibility.

Parrott Finishes 2nd in Girls’ Field:

Making her fourth trip to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, Danville-New London senior Addison Parrott saved her best for last finishing second overall running a blazing 19:31.3 helping the Bears finish 13th as a team.

Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler was the only girl to finish ahead of Parrott.

Hostetler comes from a long lineage of terrific runners, the freshman ran an absurd 19:08.9 and may be on her way to becoming a four-time state champion.

Carissa Mackey, Kamryn Sherwood and Cassidy Yaley were all top finishers for Danville-New London after Parrott, who will be the lone senior to graduate from this year’s State Qualifying team.

Also in Class 2A Girls’, Central Lee’s Amanda Gilpin, a senior, finished 38th running 21:20.7.

Blint Races Well in 2020 3A State Meet:

Mount Pleasant junior Abby Blint, making her first every trip to the State Cross Country Meet, finished 43rd in the Girls’ 3A Race Friday afternoon.

Blint ran 20:28.2 for Mount Pleasant.

Congrats to Abby and her head coach Lyle Murray on a great season.

Nikes Receive First Round Bye:

Well when it’s going your way, it’s really going your way.

No. 7 Burlington Notre Dame has received an automatic bye to the semifinal round of the Class 1A State Volleyball tournament after No. 2 Wapsie Valley was forced to withdraw from the field after COVID-19 concerns plagued the team.

The Nikes will take Tuesday off while the rest of the six teams take the court at the Alliant Energy Power House.

Notre Dame will await the winner of Le Mars Gehlen Catholic-New London — a game you can hear on KILJ-FM at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.

We’ll carry that game right into election coverage on KILJ-FM.

All Trick, No Treat: New London Axed by Janesville

Carson Pariseau totaled seven scores — four rushing, two receiving and one on a punt return — as the unranked Janesville Wildcats bludgeoned New London 66-22 in an 8-Player Round of 16 matchup at Janesville High School last Friday.

Pariseau scored the first points of the game on Janesville’s opening possession, a 43-yard score that opened the floodgates — the Wildcats never trailed.

From there, Janesville suffocated Blaise Porter and the high-powered New London offense.

The Tigers broke through in the mid-stages of the second quarter after sophomore tailback Boden Pickle broke loose for a 47-yard rushing score to cut the Janesville advantage down to 22-6.

However the Wildcats would punch back.

Janesville scored the games next 22 points to take a 44-6 lead into the early parts of the third quarter — with running clock enforced, New London was out of answers.

New London ends their season with a record of 7-2, while Janesville improved to 9-1.

The Wildcats will take on No. 1 Don Bosco next Friday in the Round of 8.

Other 8-Man scores from last Friday night:

Remsen St. Mary’s 53, Harris-Lake Park 13

Audubon 28, Newell-Fonda 6

CAM 62, Lamoni 6

Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Montezuma 56, BGM-Brooklyn 14

In 1A, Mediapolis saw their season come to a close with a 32-20 loss at Waterloo Columbus Catholic.

The Bulldogs pulled within 26-20 in the 3rd Quarter, but the Sailors pulled away with the games final tally.

Mediapolis ends their season 7-3.

Other 1A finals from last Friday night: