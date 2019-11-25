Sports, Monday, November 25th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The Winfield-Mount Union Lady Wolves picked up a huge opening season win when they knocked off New London, 49-46, Friday night.

Jami Wilkerson paced Winfield with 18 points, while Kaetyn Townsley chipped in with seven.

Recent DMACC softball signee Layney Loyd led the offensive attack for New London with 18 points and 13 boards.

Marah Hartrick added 15, in the loss.

Winfield, now 1-0, will take on #14 Mediapolis on the road Tuesday.

Meanwhile, New London took on Davis County on Saturday night and lost 47-38. The Tigers were outscored 25-13 into half one by the Mustangs.

Hannah Schooley had 14 points in the win for Davis County.

In other local action, the Fort Madison Bloodhounds also opened their season with a bang, earning an upset victory over #15 Centerville, 48-36, Friday night.

Camille Kruse poured in 14 points to lead the upset for the Bloodhounds, who will take on Ottumwa in Ottumwa, Tuesday.

WACO will open their season tomorrow night when they travel to take on Van Buren in Keosauqua.

Mount Pleasant will also get things tipped off tomorrow when they battle the Pella Little Dutch.

That game can be heard on KILJ tomorrow night with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team fell to 0-4 on their young season with a 101-68 loss to Central over the weekend.

Allie Massner (SR/Mediapolis, IA) put up 22 points to lead the Tiger offense.

Maddie Williamson (FR/Mt. Pleasant, IA) was close behind with 17 points, she also added seven rebounds for the Tigers.

The Tigers will be on the road again tomorrow as they travel to Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa.

Tipoff is set to take place at 5:30 PM.

College Wrestling:

The Iowa Hawkeye wrestling team steamrolled to a 29-6 win over Iowa State yesterday, scoring the first nine points on a Spencer Lee tech fall and a major decision by Austin DeSanto.

The Cyclones lone wins came from Ian Parker and David Carr.

Iowa scored the final 17 points of the dual, as they improved to 2-0 on the season.

Iowa State fell to 1-1.

College Football:

It was a great weekend for all local schools in the state as both Iowa and Iowa State earned huge victories at home.

Iowa knocked off Illinois 19-10, while Iowa State defeated Kansas 41-31.

Northern Iowa also qualified for the NCAA Division I-FCS playoffs after ending their year with a record of 8-4.

The Panthers will host the University of San Diego this weekend at 2:00 p.m., with the winner facing off with South Dakota State.

Meanwhile, Pat Canby and his Grandview Vikings kept their perfect season going with a thrilling 31-30 victory over Concordia this weekend.

They’ll now take on The College of Idaho at home this Saturday.

Kickoff is set for noon.

Former New London standout Darius Whaley and his Wartburg Knights are also moving on in the NCAA Division III football playoffs.

The Knights knocked off Hope College 41-3, they’ll entertain #7 Wisconsin-Whitewater this Saturday.

Action Tonight:

Mount Pleasant 8th grade girls’ basketball team is at Ottumwa, while the 7th grade boys will be at home against the Bulldogs.

Both games will tip at 4:30 p.m.

Middle school wrestling will be at Burlington tonight for a quadrangular.

They’ll lock horns with Burlington, Fort Madison and Washington, beginning at 4:30 p.m.