Sports, Monday, November 23rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

State Football Recap:

Ankeny outscored Southeast Polk 21-0 after halftime as the Hawks rolled to a 42-14 win over the Rams in the Class 4A State Championship in Cedar Falls, last night.

Ankeny rushed for five touchdowns, two apiece by Jase Bauer and Iowa recruit Arland Bruce and one more by Colin Kadolph.

Bruce added seven catches for 58 yards through the air — to go along with a score — as Ankeny pulled away and fast.

Southeast Polk quarterback Jaxon Dailey was intercepted three times in the loss for Southeast Polk, but did provide the only two scores for the Rams — one on the ground and the other on the air.

Ankeny closes their season with a record of 11-1, while Southeast Polk concludes at 10-1.

Full results from the Dome over the weekend saw:

Eight-Player

St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 0 |

Class A

Regina, Iowa City 52, Grundy Center 28

Class 1A

OABCIG 33, Van Meter 26

Class 2A

Waukon 28, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 14

Class 3A

North Scott 30, Harlan Community 6

Class 4A

Ankeny 42, Southeast Polk 14

Rawson Hopes for Chemistry on the Fly in First Season:

New Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball coach Eric Rawson is hoping for chemistry on the fly this season — and so far, so good for the first year skipper.

Rawson takes over the program after Caleb Akey left his post for the same position in Burlington.

The Panthers return a couple key players from last year’s group, but will feature a ton of new faces on the court this season.

So far, Rawson has enjoyed the chemistry he’s seen from his guys in the first week of practice.

The Panthers will open up their 2020 season on the road at Cedar Rapids Xavier on December 1st.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and it will be a game you can hear on KILJ-FM.

Hawkeye Basketball Team Set for Season Opener Against NC Central:

The Iowa Hawkeye basketball is set to open their 2020 season with a home date against North Carolina Central, this Wednesday — with tipoff set for 3:00 p.m.

The Hawkeyes begin the 2020 season ranked as the No. 5 team in the country.

The No. 5 ranking is Iowa’s highest preseason position in 65 years when they were No. 4 in the 1955-56 preseason poll.

This marks the eighth time in program history that Iowa is ranked in the AP Preseason Top 10 and first time since the 2001-02 season.

The ranking is aided by the return of all everything big man Luka Garza, who announced he would be returning to school in August.

Garza headlined the Associated Press Preseason All-America Team.

Garza, who became the first Iowa men’s basketball player named to a preseason AP All-American, was the lone unanimous selection, receiving all 64 votes.

College Football Round Up:

Iowa (3-2, 3-2): Iowa posted 24 first-half points en route to a 41-21 victory over Penn State. Mekhi Sargent rushed for 101 yards and two scores while Tyler Goodson and Spencer Petras also rushed for scores.

The Hawkeyes have won three straight.

They will hookup with Nebraska this Friday.

Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m.

Iowa State (6-2, 6-1): Iowa State moved one step closer to their first ever Big 12 Championship Game with a dominant 45-0 win over Kansas State.

Brock Purdy passed for 336 yards and tossed three scores.

Breece Hall rushed for 135 yards and two scores on just 15 handles.

Defensively, the Cyclones held Kansas State’s offense to just 149 total yards.

The No. 15 Cyclones will do battled with No. 20 Texas this Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

And in NAIA ball over the weekend it was:

Morningside 57, Hastings 0

Dordt 64, Briar Cliff 0