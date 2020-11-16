Sports, Monday, November 16th

Sports, Monday, November 16thWritten by Nathan Bloechl on November 16, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
State Finals Set in All Classes After Saturday:
Iowa recruit Cooper DeJean threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns as No. 1 (1A) OABCIG rolled past the Cobras of Sigourney-Keota 43-21 on Saturday in a Class 1A State Football semifinal at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.
DeJean hooked up with wide receiver Easton Harms three times for scores, while Harms piled up nine catches for 189 yards on the afternoon.
Sigourney-Keota was led by tailback Sam Sieren, who rushed 31 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns, despite the loss.
Brady Duwa had the other score for the Cobras, a 13-yard passing strike from Colton Clarahan.
Sigourney-Keota closes their season with a record of 10-1.
Other semifinal results from Saturday saw:
Class 1A
Van Meter 20, South Central Calhoun 12
OABCIG 43, Sigourney-Keota 21
Class 2A
Central Lyon-George-Little Rock 41, Camanche 0
Waukon 38, PCM-Monroe 21
State Finals Schedule Released:
The 2020 State Football Championship schedule has been released as teams will take the surface starting on Thursday.
Here’s the full schedule:
Thursday, Nov. 19
10:00—St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Fremont Mills-Tabor | Eight-Player
2:00—Grundy Center vs. Iowa City Regina | Class A
7:00—Harlan Community vs. North Scott | Class 3A
Friday, Nov. 20
10:00—OABCIG vs. Van Meter | Class 1A
2:00—Central Lyon-George-Little Rock vs. Waukon | Class 2A
7:00—Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny | Class 4A
Handful of Area Athletes Named to the IATC All-State Cross Country Team:
Danville-New London’s Addison Parrott and her teammates on the boys team’ Ty Carr and Alexander Julian have all been named to the IATC Class 2A All-State Cross Country Team, announced Saturday.
Parrott’s best time this year, 19:31.3, is the second-fastest time in Class 2A behind only Danielle Hostetler of Mid-Prairie.
Parrott is now a three-time All-State selection.
On the boys’ side of things, Ty Carr and Alexander Julian have both been named to the Class 2A All-State list for the first time in their prep careers.
Carr’s 16:50.1 is the second fastest time in 2A this year, while Julian’s 16:50.6 is right behind him for third in Class 2A.
The Danville-New London boys’ team were 2A State Champions this year, as well.
No Changes in AP Poll for Cyclones:
Iowa State did not move in their ranking ahead of a Saturday with Kansas State this weekend at Jack Trice Stadium.
Here’s a look at the full poll:
AP Top 25
1. Alabama (60)
2. Notre Dame (1)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Indiana
10. Wisconsin
11. Oregon
12. Miami
13. Georgia
14. Oklahoma State
15. Marshall & Coastal Carolina
17. Iowa State
18. Oklahoma
19. Northwestern
20. USC
21. Liberty
22. Texas
23. Auburn
24. Louisiana
25. Tulsa
Others RV: 35. Iowa.