Sports, Monday, November 11th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

It was a busy night of Level 2 Iowa High School Football Playoffs as several teams around the state punched their tickets to the UNI Dome for State Semifinal action, last Friday.

We’ll start in 8-man, where Don Bosco defeated Easton Valley, 67-28.

It was the Dons who defeated New London over a week ago in the round one.

Don Bosco will take on Turkey Valley who take care of New London’s district foe H-L-V 64-14 in a quarterfinal last Friday.

The top half of the 8-man bracket will see the Audubon Wheelers taking on Remsen St. Mary’s.

8-man games will played in Cedar Falls on Thursday.

In Class 1A, Iowa City Regina, who squeaked by Mediapolis last weekend, is moving to the State semifinals.

The Regals blew past #1 West Branch 30-20 and will now take on Van Meter, who ousted South Central Calhoun 10-6.

The other 1A semifinal pits West Sioux against West Lyon in a battle of “wests.”

In Class 3A, Mount Pleasant district foe Solon took care of Pella last Friday, 24-0. Cam Miller and company will on the Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton crushed Norwalk 54-28.

The other 3A semifinal bout will be decided between Western Dubuque and Lewis Central.

In 4A, former Mount Pleasant standout Creighton Mitchell poured in three touchdowns as West Des Moines Valley moved on to the state semifinals with a 26-10 win over Waukee.

Valley will take on Bettendorf, while Dowling Catholic will lock horns with Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday.

Prep Volleyball:

Tonight, the Holy Trinity volleyball team will be hosting their Meet and Greet at Aggie’s on the Square from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in West Point.

There will be a Pork Loin sandwich dinner available for a free will donation.

The team will be there at 5:40 p.m. for autographs and photos.

There will also be a send-off for the team Wednesday after mass.

First serve Wednesday night will be at 6:00 p.m. against Council Bluffs St. Albert.

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan football team fell to 0-9 Saturday, with a 21-0 loss at Greenville University.

Wesleyan trailed 7-0 heading into halftime but their offense couldn’t find its footing against a tough Greenville defense.

Jeremiah Ollison led the Tigers with 37 yards through the air, while Austin McBeth and Guylon Moore led the ground game.

Ben Thomas had two catches for 43 yards in the loss, as well.

Wesleyan will close out their 2019 season at home next weekend against University of Northwestern-Saint Paul.

College Volleyball:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger volleyball team received two postseason individual honors, last week.

Lida Landre (SR/Loomis, CA) was honored with 1st Team All-Conference honors tonight.

Landre finished the season ranked second in hitting percentage (.308) and third in both kills per set (3.42) and total number of kills (339).

Ariel Smale (SR/Guntersville, AL) earns SLIAC All-Sportsmanship team.

Smale led the Tigers with 454 assists for the season.

She was also able to rack up 165 kills and 303 digs.