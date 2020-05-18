Sports, Monday, May 18th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Four Mount Pleasant Panther T&F Athletes Named Academic All-State:

Mount Pleasant might not have had a track season, but four of their athletes were named to 2020 Academic All-State Teams.

From the girls’ side Kendall Dascher, Maggie Cristoforo and future Iowa Hawkeye Abby Ryon were named IATC Academic All-State.

On the boys’ side Konnor Peterson was named to the Academic All-State list, as well.

Congrats to all four Panthers on the honors.

UNI Panther Volleyball Cancels Summer Camps:

In response to the COVID-19 situation, UNI Panther Volleyball is canceling all camps through June 30, 2020.

The main priority continues to be the health, safety and wellness of the camps participants, student-athletes, coaches, administrators and staff and the institution will continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

At this time, the program is still planning to move forward with their camps in July and will follow all state recommended procedures to insure the health and safety of all participants.

Panther Volleyball will be issuing a full refund for all previously registered June campers.

Iowa State Adds Transfer Safety:

The Iowa State football team received some much needed secondary depth over the weekend when former North Carolina Tar Heel safety Greg Ross announced his intentions to transfer to the program.

Ross played in 13 games last season with North Carolina, starting five.

The 6-foot, 188-pound safety record 26 tackles and five pass breakups.

Ross committed to UNC out of the Class of 2016.

He’s originally from Temple Hills, Maryland.

Colorado Prep Safety Commits to Iowa State:

Another secondary prospect was added on Sunday to Matt Campbell’s defense as Colorado Springs prep Beau Freyler committed to the Class of 2021 on Sunday evening.

Freyler, listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, chose Iowa State over Washington State and Kansas State.

Freyler is listed as a consensus three-star prospect as the 125th safety in the country and the 13th best prep player in Colorado.

He’s the 13th secured commit for Iowa State’s 2021 recruiting class.

Harvick Secures Win at Darlington:

After a ten week hiatus, NASCAR returned yesterday afternoon as Kevin Harvick secured his 50th career win in the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway in North Carolina.

Harvick led 159 of the 292 laps holding off Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch.

The race also marked the return of Ryan Newman, who has been out of action since suffering a brain injury in a dramatic crash at the Daytona 500 in February.

Newman finished 15th after starting in 21st position.

NASCAR will return to television next weekend in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.