Sports, Monday, May 13th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Boys’ Track and Field:

The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ track and field team will have 15 participating events at the 2019 Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships this week in Des Moines. Here is the full list of qualifiers, and their seed, per the Iowa High School Athletic Association:

800m Run: Jacob Stukkerjurgen – 13 th

1600m Run: Cody Mertens – 3 rd

1600m Run: Dalton Moyle – 23 rd

3200m Run: Cody Mertens – 3 rd

110m Hurdles: Chase Lamm – 4 th

4×100 Relay: Truong, Lamm, Seberg, Johnson – 10 th

4×400 Relay: Shull, Beaty, Bender, Stukkerjurgen – 23 rd

4×800 Relay: Moyle, Bender, Brooks, Stukkerjurgen – 9th

Distance Med: Truong, Lamm, Seberg, Stukkerjurgen – 14 th

High Jump: Sam Beatty – 4 th

Long Jump: Rylan Seberg – 6 th

Discus: Zach Beason – 6 th

Shot Put: Riley McQuiggin – 17 th

Shot Put: Henry Lutovsky – 20 th

Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Truong, Shull, Peterson, Lamm – 6th

Girls’ Track and Field:

Here is the list of girls’ qualifiers and seeds, as per the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

1600m Run: Abby Ryon – 1 st

3000m Run: Abby Ryon – 2 nd

100m Hurdles: Karsyn Lamm – 23 rd

400m Hurdles: Maggie Cristoforo – 4 th

Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Williamson, Kenna Lamm, Keomanivong, Karsyn Lamm – 16 th

4×800 Relay: Carthey, Dascher, Ryon, Jennings – 24 th

800 Sprint Med Relay: Kenna Lamm, Karsyn Lamm, Vantiger, Cristoforo – 6 th

Long Jump: Lyndi Vantiger – 7 th

Discus: Alyssa Striegel – 16 th

Shot Put: Lexi Magnani – 2 nd

Shot Put: Jadan Brumbaugh – 14 th

Distance Med: Sutter, Vantiger, Cristoforo, Jennings

Girls’ Tennis:

Mount Pleasant High School’s girls’ tennis team won four singles matches and one in doubles to knock off Maharishi, 5-3, in the first round of the Class 1A Region 4 team tennis tournament at Fairfield Saturday.

The Panthers advance to Tuesday’s quarterfinal round against Fairfield at Fairfield. The Trojans advanced with a 5-0 win over Albia.

Mount Pleasant’s singles wins came from Erin Zihlman at No. 1; Hallie Sandeen at No. 2; Sierra Barton at No. 5; and Olivia Larson at No. 6. Sierra Barton and Olivia Larson clinched the team victory when they defeated Mohanraj and Sharma, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), at No. 3 doubles.

Girls’ Soccer:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ soccer enjoyed a 2-0 weekend after winning the West Liberty tournament.

The Panthers won the opener 1-0 over Columbus, with Mary West scoring the lone goal for both sides.

In game two, Mount Pleasant received goals by Mary West, Sydney Doak and Liz Litchfield to defeat West Liberty 3-0.

The pair of wins moves Mount Pleasant to 10-3 overall on the season, they are back in action tonight at home versus Burlington/Notre Dame.

Boys’ Soccer:

It was a 1-1 weekend for the Panther boys’ soccer team as they battled in the Independence tournament.

The Panthers opened the tourney with a 3-0 win over Cedar Valley Christian. Junior Jayden Vongsavath had two goals for Mount Pleasant, Noel Lopez added a goal as well.

In their second game, Ovidio Reyes-Cardona had two goals, but it was not enough as the Mustangs of Independence went off for five goals to secure a 5-2 win.

The boys’ are now 12-5 on the season. They’ll lock horns with Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday in Center Point.

Today’s Schedule:

Girls’ Varsity Golf: Conference Meet at Elks Fairview Golf Course (9:00 a.m.)

Girls’ Soccer: versus Notre Dame at East Lake Park (4:30 p.m.)