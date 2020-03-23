Sports, Monday, March 23rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Wrestling:

Iowa junior Spencer Lee has been named a finalist for the 2020 WIN Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s most dominant college wrestler.

Lee was the top-seed at the 2020 NCAA Championships, putting together an 18-0 record on his way to the 125-pound Big Ten championship.

He was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Year, outscoring his 18 opponents this season 234-18.

He scored bonus points in 17 of 18 wins, recorded four first-period falls and nine technical falls, and averaged 5.0 team points per match.

Only four of his 18 matches went the entire seven minutes. Lee was 5-0 in the month of January with five technical falls. He outscored those five opponents 84-1.

Lee is one of eight finalists for an award that considers seven pieces of criteria: record, number of pins, dominance, past credentials, quality of competition, sportsmanship/citizenship, and heart.

The winner is determined by fan vote and the Hodge Trophy Voting Committee.

This year’s finalists include Lee, West Virginia sophomore Noah Adams (197), Northwestern junior Ryan Deakin (157), Princeton sophomore Pat Glory (125), Stanford freshman Shane Griffith (165), Ohio State senior Kollin Moore (197), Minnesota sophomore Gable Steveson (285) and Cornell senior Charles Tucker (133).

NFL Draft:

Several Iowa Hawkeyes and one Iowa State Cyclones are all eyes towards the NFL Draft — which is still set to take place about one month from today.

Iowa State long snapper Steve Wirtel is hoping to hear his name called on Day 3.

Wirtel was a First-Team All-Big 12 choice in both 2018 and 19 as the deep snapper for the Cyclones and held the snapping duties for the team each of the past four seasons.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien projects Wirtel to be a Round 7 choice or a priority free agent.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are not short on star power with both OT Tristan Wirfs and DE A.J. Epenesa expected to go in Round One of April’s draft.

Wirfs, a Mount Vernon product, was the first true freshman to start for Iowa under head coach Kirk Ferentz, lining up with the ones in eight of 10 games played.

Wirfs’ dominant play over 13 games (10 at right tackle, three at left tackle) on the Iowa line his junior season earned him 2019 second-team Associated Press All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year honors.

The big man is expected to be a top-10 pick, with several in NFL circles comparing Wirfs to former Iowa star Bryan Bulaga.

Defensive End A.J. Epenesa didn’t have a great combine but is still fully expected to be a first round choice.

The 6’5, 275 pounder from Glen Carbon, Illinois was a second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team all-conference player this year with 49 tackles, 14.5 for loss, and 11.5 sacks along with four forced fumbles in 13 starts.

Epenesa will most likely go to a pass rush needy ball club where he projects as a defensive end in either a 4-3 or 3-4 front.

Other Hawkeyes expected to hear their name in some capacity in the draft include quarterback Nate Stanley, defensive back Michael Ojemudia and safety Geno Stone.

The draft is expected to take place beginning on Thursday, April 23rd.