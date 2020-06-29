Sports, Monday, June 29th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Baseball Hosts Burlington:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team is back on their home diamond tonight as they begin the third week of the Iowa High School baseball season with a record of 6-3.

The Panthers will take on Burlington tonight at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex tonight beginning at 5:30 p.m. — a game you can hear on KILJ-FM.

Mount Pleasant, 4-0 in conference play, is coming off a sweep of Fairfield last Thursday.

Burlington, 2-3, split with Washington last Thursday.

They’re 1-1 in conference action.

Tonight’s doubleheader will once again begin at 5:30 p.m. — you can hear game one on KILJ-FM and kilj.com.

Here’s a look at the Super Conference schedule tonight:

Highland vs. Winfield-Mount Union, 6:00 p.m.

Louisa-Muscatine vs. Mediapolis, 7:00 p.m.

New London vs. Notre Dame, 7:00 p.m.

Hillcrest Academy vs. Wapello, 7:00 p.m.

Danville vs. West Burlington, 7:00 p.m.

IHSAA Announces Class 3A Postseason Districts:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 3 and 4A postseason sub-state districts.

Mount Pleasant will compete in Class 3A-Substate #5 against these teams:

Davenport Assumption

Clear Creek-Amana

Fairfield

Fort Madison

Keokuk

Solon

Washington

Of course the sub-state will be seeded based upon records at the end of the season.

Class 3A seeding will come out July 6th.

Postseason play will begin Thursday, July 9th.

Panther Softball Looks to Get Right Versus Burlington:

The Mount Pleasant Panther softball team will look to get right tonight when they host Burlington in a Southeast Conference doubleheader.

The Panthers are 2-7 and losers of four straight — their last win came back on June 23rd on the road at Keokuk.

Meanwhile, Burlington is trending in the other direction.

The Greyhounds have won four straight and are 2-2 in conference play and 9-3 overall.

They’ll play a doubleheader at the softball complex at Mapleleaf tonight, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Here’s what’s happening in the Super Conference tonight:

West Burlington/Notre Dame vs. Danville, 7:00 p.m.

#12 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union vs. Highland, 7:00 p.m.

Wapello vs. Hillcrest Academy, 7:00 p.m.

Van Buren vs. Holy Trinity, 7:00 p.m.

Mediapolis vs. Louisa-Muscatine, 7:00 p.m.

Dustin Johnson Wins Travelers Championship:

Dustin Johnson picked up his first tournament victory since March of 2019 when he defeated Kevin Streelman at a fan-free TPC River Highlands yesterday in the Travelers Championship.

Johnson finished with a 3-under 67 to secure the one stroke victory.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy finished tied for 11th at 13 under after a final round 67.

Phil Mickelson, playing in his first tournament since turning 50, also finished 11 under after a final round 71.

Health-wise, there were seven COVID-19 related withdrawals from the tournament.

This week’s tournament will be on the grounds of the Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.