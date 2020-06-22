Sports, Monday, June 22nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball, Softball Schedules Resume Tonight:

It will be a busy night in southeast Iowa as several area and regional teams continue their seasons tonight.

In the Southeast Conference, Mount Pleasant baseball (2-2) and softball (1-3) will travel to Keokuk for a date with the Chiefs at Joyce Park.

The Keokuk boys are 0-4 after being swept on Thursday by Fairfield 12-2 twice.

Mount Pleasant baseball is coming off a split Thursday night against Washington.

Meanwhile, the Keokuk softball team is 1-4, their lone win coming last Wednesday against Mediapolis — an 8-7 effort.

The Panther girls are trying to find their footing after stumbling to a 1-3 start. They were swept last Thursday by Washington 8-5 and 12-0.

The doubleheader will begin tonight at Joyce Park for both teams at 5:30 p.m.

The Super Conference will also be busy tonight with tons of games on-going, we will start with the baseball slate:

Van Buren County at Cardinal

Wapello at Winfield-Mount Union

Notre Dame at Central Lee

New London at Danville

Mediapolis at Highland

Lone Tree at West Burlington

And in softball:

West Burlington/Notre Dame vs. Lone Tree

Highland vs. Mediapolis

Danville vs. New London

Cardinal vs. Van Buren County

Winfield-Mount Union vs. Wapello

This week KILJ will feature two great contests:

Tuesday, June 23 — New London Baseball at Iowa City Regina — 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24th — Mount Pleasant Softball at New London — 7:00 p.m.

New London’s Porter Gets First D1 Offer:

It was only a matter of time before New London rising sophomore Blaise Porter attracted the attention of Division I coaching staffs. The rising sophomore picked up his first Division I offer yesterday from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Bryant competes in the Northeast Conference and finished this year 15-17.

Porter was absolutely electric as a freshman for New London averaging 17.3 points, five assists and four rebounds per game

New London finished one game from the 2020 State Tournament with a 16-8 record.

IHSAA Announces Postseason Districts for 1A, 2A:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the Class 1 and 2A postseason districts.

Regional teams in 1A are paired in Class 1A-District 8.

The teams in that pod include:

Columbus Community

Highland, Riverside

Hillcrest Academy

Lisbon

Lone Tree

New London

Notre Dame

Wapello

Winfield-Mt. Union

The bracket will be seeded out based on the the final regular season records of each team.

In Class 2A, regional teams have been grouped in Class 2A-Region 10.

That region includes 2019 State Qualifier Central Lee and the following:

Danville

Louisa-Muscatine

Mediapolis

Van Buren Community

West Burlington

KILJ, as always, will be your home for postseason baseball and softball all July.