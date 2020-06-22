Sports, Monday, June 22nd

Sports, Monday, June 22ndWritten by Nathan Bloechl on June 22, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Baseball, Softball Schedules Resume Tonight:
It will be a busy night in southeast Iowa as several area and regional teams continue their seasons tonight.
In the Southeast Conference, Mount Pleasant baseball (2-2) and softball (1-3) will travel to Keokuk for a date with the Chiefs at Joyce Park.
The Keokuk boys are 0-4 after being swept on Thursday by Fairfield 12-2 twice.
Mount Pleasant baseball is coming off a split Thursday night against Washington.
Meanwhile, the Keokuk softball team is 1-4, their lone win coming last Wednesday against Mediapolis — an 8-7 effort.
The Panther girls are trying to find their footing after stumbling to a 1-3 start. They were swept last Thursday by Washington 8-5 and 12-0.
The doubleheader will begin tonight at Joyce Park for both teams at 5:30 p.m.
The Super Conference will also be busy tonight with tons of games on-going, we will start with the baseball slate:
- Van Buren County at Cardinal
- Wapello at Winfield-Mount Union
- Notre Dame at Central Lee
- New London at Danville
- Mediapolis at Highland
- Lone Tree at West Burlington
And in softball:
- West Burlington/Notre Dame vs. Lone Tree
- Highland vs. Mediapolis
- Danville vs. New London
- Cardinal vs. Van Buren County
- Winfield-Mount Union vs. Wapello
This week KILJ will feature two great contests:
- Tuesday, June 23 — New London Baseball at Iowa City Regina — 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 24th — Mount Pleasant Softball at New London — 7:00 p.m.
New London’s Porter Gets First D1 Offer:
It was only a matter of time before New London rising sophomore Blaise Porter attracted the attention of Division I coaching staffs. The rising sophomore picked up his first Division I offer yesterday from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Bryant competes in the Northeast Conference and finished this year 15-17.
Porter was absolutely electric as a freshman for New London averaging 17.3 points, five assists and four rebounds per game
New London finished one game from the 2020 State Tournament with a 16-8 record.
IHSAA Announces Postseason Districts for 1A, 2A:
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the Class 1 and 2A postseason districts.
Regional teams in 1A are paired in Class 1A-District 8.
The teams in that pod include:
- Columbus Community
- Highland, Riverside
- Hillcrest Academy
- Lisbon
- Lone Tree
- New London
- Notre Dame
- Wapello
- Winfield-Mt. Union
The bracket will be seeded out based on the the final regular season records of each team.
In Class 2A, regional teams have been grouped in Class 2A-Region 10.
That region includes 2019 State Qualifier Central Lee and the following:
- Danville
- Louisa-Muscatine
- Mediapolis
- Van Buren Community
- West Burlington
KILJ, as always, will be your home for postseason baseball and softball all July.