Sports, Monday, July 6th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

IGHSAU Rankings: Winfield Down to #14 in 1A:

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their updated state softball rankings and Winfield-Mount Union, now at 6-2, checks in at #14 in 1A.

The Wolves suffered a tough, 2-1 loss to Highland before knocking off 3A #14 West Burlington/Notre Dame.

Winfield-Mount Union will take on the winner of New London-Holy Trinity in Winfield on July 15th at 7:00 p.m in the first round of the 2020 IGHSAU Softball playoffs.

Collins-Maxwell, Newell-Fonda and Clarksville are the top three in 1A.

In 2A, North Linn — at a pristine 16-0 — the #1 team. They’re followed up by Super Conference power Louisa-Muscatine and Ogden.

Davenport Assumption remains the top-ranked program in Class 3A, followed up by Humboldt and Albia.

4A’s lead dog is Carlisle, with North Scott and ADM checking in at #2 and 3.

And in 5A, Fort Dodge, Waukee and Cedar Rapids Kennedy go 1-2-3.

Mount Pleasant Baseball, Softball At Home Tonight:

Fresh off a huge sweep of Fort Madison, the Mount Pleasant baseball team will to keep things rolling tonight at home, when they host rival Washington for a Southeast Conference twin-bill.

The top of the conference has turned into a photo finish, Burlington, the new leader, is 5-1 — Mount Pleasant and Fort Madison are each 6-2.

Washington is 5-3 in Southeast Conference action, but have won four straight to up their overall record to 7-4.

They’ll begin play tonight at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, losers of eight straight, the Mount Pleasant softball will look to get back in the win column tonight when they host Washington. The Demons check in at 6-11 and have lost two straight themselves.

The last time the two clubs met, it was Demon sweep, including a 12-0 run-rule victory in game two.

First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Super Conference Busy Tonight in Baseball, Softball:

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference will have a busy night, with several area and regional schools getting back into the swing of things this evening.

In baseball:

Cardinal at Central Lee, 7:00 p.m.

Louisa-Muscatine at Danville, 7:00 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Wapello, 7:00 p.m.

And in softball:

Cardinal vs. Central Lee, 7:00 p.m.

West Burlington/Notre Dame vs. Lone Tree, 7:00 p.m.

Bettendorf vs. Louisa-Muscatine, 7:00 p.m.

Danville vs. New London, 7:00 p.m.

Cardinals, White Sox Set to Play in Dyersville:

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox will play each other in the first ever MLB baseball game held in the State of Iowa.

The two teams will tango at the historic Field of Dreams in Dyersville.

The game was originally scheduled to be between the Yankees and White Sox, but due to the coronavirus shortened season, MLB made the switch to St. Louis.

August 13th was the originally scheduled date for the bout, but a new date has yet to be announced.

NHL Agrees on Restart Protocols:

(via Associated Press)

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association agreed Sunday on protocols to resume the season, a major step toward the return of hockey this summer.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press there was an agreement on protocols for training camps and games and the sides are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement, which is crucial to the process.

If everything is ratified, it will end a pandemic-forced shutdown that began in mid-March. Games would resume in late July or early August with 24 teams taking part in an expanded playoffs, finishing with the Stanley Cup being awarded in October.

Assuming the protocols are approved, teams are expected to open training camps July 13 before traveling to the two hub cities for games. Players have been able to skate and train off-ice in voluntary, small-group workouts since June 8 — nearly three months after hockey was halted March 12 with 189 regular-season games remaining.