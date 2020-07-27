Sports, Monday, July 27th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Notre Dame Baseball Ends Run with First-Round Loss to Remsen:

After taking a 1-0 first inning lead, the Notre Dame baseball saw Remsen St. Mary’s score teh games next 11 runs as the Hawks advanced to Thursday’s Class 1A semifinal with an 11-1 five inning victory in the final of four Class 1A Quarterfinals at Principal Park, Saturday afternoon.

Jeron Connor and Nick Skerik had back-to-back singles to start the game against Remsen ace Blaine Harpenau and after a passed ball the Nikes took a 1-0 lead.

St. Mary’s countered with two runs in the bottom of the first without a hit, then added two more runs in the second, three in the third and four in the fifth. Levi Waldschmitt had a three-run triple in the fifth, and scored the winning run on a wild pitch.

Xavier Gallas had two doubles for the Hawks.

Blaine Harpenau (8-0) was the winning pitcher.

St. Mary’s (20-0) will meet sixth-seeded Newman Catholic (18-5) in the semifinals.

The Nikes committed five errors and ended at 14-3 after making their eighth state tournament trip and first since 2002.

IGHSAU State Softball Begins Today:

The Iowa High School State Softball tournament begins today with 3, 4 and 5A quarterfinals being played at Harlan Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.

5A top-seed Fort Dodge will kick the tournament off in their hometown with a matchup against eight-seeded Bettendorf.

2A will get underway from Fort Dodge tomorrow when the second-seeded Falcons of Louisa-Muscatine will take on #7 Underwood at 4:30 p.m.

KILJ-FM will have coverage of that game beginning shortly before first pitch.

The Class 2A portion of the State Baseball tournament will also go forward today with matchups including:

10:30—Van Meter vs. Treynor

1:30—Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. West Lyon, Inwood

4:30—North Linn, Troy Mills vs. Durant

7:30—Dike-New Hartford vs. Des Moines Christian

IHSAA Announces Football Schedule Changes, More Information Coming:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced that there will be a revised schedule for the upcoming football season.

In the new revision, the Association announced this year will be a seven-week regular season with the option for teams to schedule five, six or seven games within that seven-week period.

As a result of the shortened year, all teams in all classes will qualify for the postseason — which will begin Friday, October 16th.

The first practice date (August 10th) and Week 1 game date (August 27th) have not changed. However, Weeks 1 and 2 will be optional game dates.

Mount Pleasant is scheduled to open up Week One by hosting Wisconsin Badger recruit T.J. Bollers and the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers.

Drake Football With Several Named Preseason All-Pioneer League:

Drake football had 12 players named to Phil Steele’s 2020 Preseason Pioneer Football League Teams, the school announced.

First-team honors went to offensive lineman Chris Evans, fullback Grant Gossling, defensive lineman Gavin Dineen, defensive back Will Warner and long snapper Ryan Kriceri.

Second team choices were quarterback Ian Corwin, wide receiver Shane Feller and defensive back Collin Seymour.

On the third team is linebacker Will Kulick and defensive back Alex Rogers.

Drake finished last year with a record of 6-5, they’re scheduled to open up against Black Hills State College on September 3rd at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.