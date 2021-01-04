Sports, Monday, January 4th

Mount Pleasant Basketball Returns from Break, Ready to Take on New London:

Fresh off the holiday break, the Mount Pleasant and New London boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will lock horns in a non-conference rivalry contest at Mount Pleasant High School.

The Panther girls’ will start the doubleheader at 6:15 p.m.

They come in with a record of 4-4 after winning three of their last five games.

New London, under first year head coach and Iowa Wesleyan graduate Aimee Iverson, enters play tonight 2-7 — losing four straight into the holiday recess.

Mount Pleasant has found much more success on the offensive end since turning the keys over to do-it-all sophomore Andrea Lopreato.

Lopreato is averaging 16.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, which would both be career high numbers.

New London is guided by senior Marah Hartrick, who is averaging 16.2 points per game. Ashlyn McSorely is also in double figures for the Tigers, scoring 11.2 points per contest.

Meanwhile the Panther boys’ enter tonight’s doubleheader with an identical record to that of the girls’ at 4-4.

They too have won three of their last five, most recently an 88-80 thriller to close out the first half of the season against Burlington.

Led by senior Brevin Wilson’s 11.8 points per game, Eric Rawson’s group will look to keep up their defensive prowess tonight against the run and gun New London Tigers, who enter at 5-1.

Sophomore phenom Blaise Porter leads the Tigers with 19.5 points per game, he’s followed up by classmate and fellow sophomore Kade Benjamin who’s averaging a cool 18 points and seven rebounds a night.

You can hear both legs of the doubleheader tonight on KILJ-FM.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the call beginning at 6:00 p.m. with the Panther Tipoff Show.

Men’s College Hoops: Drake, Iowa Win, UNI and Iowa State Stumble:

Drake 73, Southern Illinois 55

Shanquan Hemphill had 17 points, seven boards and five steals as the Drake Bulldog men’s basketball team stayed hot with a 73-55 win over Southern Illinois yesterday.

D.J. Wilkins chipped in with 14 points while Roman Penn had 11.

Drake is now 12-0 and 3-0 in Missouri Valley Conference action.

They’ll scrap again tonight against Southern Illinois.

Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

Evansville 70, UNI 64

UNI stumbled again as they fell to 2-7 on the year with a 70-64 loss to Evansville yesterday.

Austin Phyfe had 19 points and 10 boards for the Panthers.

Trae Berhow added 11 points in the loss.

No. 2 Baylor 76, Iowa State 65

Iowa State battled tough with No. 2 Baylor (9-0, 2-0) before dropping a 76-65 Big 12 Conference matchup on Saturday. Javan Johnson paced Iowa State with 17 points while Solomon Young added 15.

The Cyclones slipped to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in Big 12 play.

They’ll battle with No. 8 Texas tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.

No. 10 Iowa 77, Rutgers 75

Luka Garza poured in 25 points while Jordan Bohannon added 13 as Iowa earned a tough road win Saturday over Rutgers, 77-75.

Keegan Murray came off the bench to score 14 for Iowa, who improved to 9-2 and 3-1 in Big Ten play.

The Hawks will meet up with Maryland on Thursday night, tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

College Football:

Iowa State forced four turnovers in a 34-17 win in Saturday’s PlayStation Fiesta Bowl over Oregon.

Breece Hall rolled to 136 yards and two touchdowns, while Brock Purdy tossed for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa State closes their tremendous 2020 season with a record of 9-3.