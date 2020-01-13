Sports, Monday, January 13th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Softball:

Mount Pleasant senior Samantha Broeker made her decision final, last Friday. The tremendous middle of the order bat is taking her talents to Indianola, to play college softball for the Simpson Storm.

Broeker, who hit a team best .400, also belted two home runs and drove in 40 runs.

She told KILJ her initial plans are to catch for the Storm.

Broeker said she feels like the weight is off her shoulders heading into this season.

“There was so much pressure, I’m just so excited. I want everyone to have good season, and I mean last season was a pretty good season for me overall and I was just to keep that streak going.” Broeker explained.

Broeker, who plays softball nearly year-around, said playing college was a dream of hers since a very young age. Consider one dream checked off.

“It’s been a dream since I was ten, we made the dream work and it feels amazing” she said.

Simpson finished this year 21-19 overall going 7-9 in American Rivers Conference play.

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team, winners of two straight and off for nearly two weeks, will be back on the court for a fun non-conference tilt against Cedar Rapids Washington.

The Warriors have lost four straight games and come in with a record of 2-5, with their last win coming back on December 14th against Monticello.

They’re led by 6’2” senior Campbell Mitalvsky, who averages a team-best 11.6 points per game.

Quincy Underwood is the Warrior’s other double digit point man, scoring at a 10.7 points per game clip.

Mount Pleasant, who hasn’t played a real opponent in nine days, will look to continue their trend of good basketball.

The last time they took the court was January 4th, in a 55-40 win over Central Lee.

Brevin Wilson is the pacesetter for the Panther offensive pouring in 12 points per game, while Keegan Kohorst and Clayton Lowery are also in double figures averaging 11.1 and 10.3 points per game respectively.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:30 p.m. and you can hear it right here on KILJ, with the Panther tip-off show beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Meanwhile on the girls’ side of things, the Panthers will host the Crusaders of Holy Trinity in a non-conference bout.

Mount Pleasant has lost three straight, and six of their last seven as they try to right the ship against Holy Trinity tonight.

The Crusaders have lost three of their last four, most recently falling to Central Lee 46-25.

Avery Hopper leads Holy Trinity with 10 points per game, Ashlyn Haas is second on the team with 8.2 points per game.

Mount Pleasant is led by Lydia Stewart’s 6.2 points per game.

That game will tip at 7:30 p.m. at Mont Pleasant High School.

Other games tonight in the Southeast Conference and the Superconference include:

Notre Dame vs. Washington

WACO vs. Sigourney

College Basketball:

It was a busy weekend of college basketball in the state, here’s your roundup of the in-state teams.

Iowa (11-5 overall, 2-3 Big Ten): Joe Wieskamp dominated to the tune of 26 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, as Iowa took a 67-49 win over Maryland, Friday night (13-3, 3-2).

Luka Garza added 21 points and 13 rebounds in the victory.

Iowa State (8-7 overall, 1-2 Big 12): Rasir Bolton had 23 points for Iowa State in an 81-68 win over Oklahoma (11-4, 2-1), Saturday night.

The win was their first conference victory this season.

Tyrese Haliburton added 15 points and eight assists, and Tre Jackson added 12 points.

Drake (12-5 overall, 2-2 MVC): Drake suffered a tough Missouri Valley Conference loss at Valparaiso (9-8, 2-2), 66-61, Saturday.

Roman Penn had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Bulldogs in the loss.

Northern Iowa (14-2 overall, 3-1 MVC): AJ Green exploded for 28 points to lead Northern Iowa in an 80-57 win over Missouri State (8-9, 2-2).

Isaiah Brown had 19 points and nine rebounds while Trae Berhow scored 12 points.

College Football:

And, tonight is National Championship night in college football as the #1 seeded LSU Tigers will take on the #3 seed — and defending national champion — Clemson.

The game is being played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and can be watched on the ESPN family of networks.