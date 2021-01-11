Sports, Monday, January 11th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Saturday Prep Finals: W-MU, Wapello, Danville Boys’ Fall, Notre Dame Girls Stay Hot:

Holy Trinity 49, Winfield Mount Union 44

Vasin Thurman poured in 22 points, a game-high, as the Holy Trinity boys’ basketball team picked up a key Super Conference victory over Winfield-Mont Union on Saturday.

Chandler Rung added eight points in the win for Holy Trinity, who upped their ledger to 6-5.

Konner Wade paced Winfield with 13 points, while freshman sensation Cam Buffington added 12.

The loss bumped the Wolves to .500 at 4-4.

Winfield-Mount Union is back on the saddle tonight when they host Pekin.

Notre Dame 58, Wapello 45

Maddox Griffin and Rhett Smith scored 11 points apiece for Wapello, but it was not enough as Notre Dame ended Wapello’s eight-game season starting win streak with a 58-45 upset win Saturday night.

Josh Smith lit up the Father Minnett Gymnasium nets for 22 points to lead the Nikes.

Matt Johnson finished with 20, while Jackson Brent chipped in with six.

The win was Notre Dame’s seventh straight, improving to 8-2.

Wapello’s loss dropped them to a still sterling 8-1.

Hillcrest Academy 51, Danville 49

The Danville boys’ got a game-high 21 points from Cam Edle, but it was Hillcrest Academy pulling out a 51-49 win over Danville on Saturday.

The Ravens were paced by John Hughes’ 16 points.

Hillcrest Academy upped their ledger to 6-4, while Danville dropped to 5-3 before a pivotal matchup against West Burlington, Tuesday.

(GIRLS) No. 13 (1A) Notre Dame 63, Wapello 40

The Notre Dame girls’ stayed scorching hot as they earned a 63-40 win over Wapello, Saturday.

Megan Harrell led the Nikes with 17 points while Katy Stephens chipped in with 11.

Gabby Deery added 10 for Notre Dame, as well.

Serah Shafer was the high-point player for Wapello with 17 points.

The win moved Notre Dame to 6-1, Wapello fell to 4-7.

Mount Pleasant Boys’ to Host CR Washington, Girls to Holy Trinity:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team — after suffering a tough Friday night loss to Fort Madison — will aim to get back into the win column tonight when they take on Cedar Rapids Washington.

The Warriors come in with a record of 3-2, picking up wins over Xavier — a team that beat Mount Pleasant — Mount Vernon and Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

Cedar Rapids Washington is led by sophomore guard Trajian Sain, averaging a team-best 13.9 points per game.

Senior forward Quincy Underwood is nearly averaging a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds a night.

Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant has seen a mid-season surge from junior forward Dewon Trent, who has completely dominated since mid-December.

Trent is up to 16.2 points per game, a team-high, and eight boards per night.

He’s double-doubled in three of his last four games.

Brevin Wilson checks in next at 12.2 points per game.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:30 p.m., you can listen on KILJ-FM.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will begin action at 7:15 p.m. with the Panther Tipoff Show.

Meanwhile, the Panther girls’ will take on Holy Trinity at Shottenkirk Gymnasium in Fort Madison tonight.

Curt Watson’s group is looking to rebound after a hard-fought, 36-31 loss to Fort Madison at home Friday night.

Andrea Lopreato has completely dominated the opposition in her sophomore campaign averaging 16 points and 10.4 rebounds a night.

Fellow sophomore Tristian Shull is also in double figures, scoring 10.6 points per night.

Holy Trinity is led by junior forward Kassi Randolph, scoring 7.9 points per game.

The Crusaders come in with a record of 4-8.

The girls game will begin tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Other area tilts:

Washington at Notre Dame

Fort Madison at Davenport West

Prairie City-Monroe at Fairfield

Ottumwa at Burlington

Mediapolis at Highland

Sigourney at WACO

Van Buren County at Louisa-Muscatine

Pekin at Winfield-Mount Union

Men’s College Hoops: Iowa, UNI Win, Drake Halted:

Iowa 86, Minnesota 71

The Hawkeye men’s basketball team exacted some revenge picking up an 86-71 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers yesterday.

Minnesota is Iowa’s only Big Ten loss this year.

Luka Garza paced Iowa with 33 points while Jordan Bohannon had 19 points, 14 assists and seven boards.

Iowa is now 11-2.

They’ll take on No. 23 Michigan State, Thursday.

UNI 78, Bradley 72

Austin Phyfe had 18 points and nine rebounds for UNI as they took care of Bradley 78-72.

Trae Berhow pitched in with 15 points, while Noah Carter scored 14.

The Panthers much needed win moved their record to 3-7.

They’ll take on Bradley again tonight.

Tip is set for 7:00 p.m.

Drake Postponed

The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed the Drake-Loyola men’s basketball series (Jan. 10-11) at the Knapp Center and the Drake-Missouri State men’s basketball series (Jan. 17-18) in Springfield, Mo., due to positive COVID-19 test results among Drake’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

The Conference will announce make-up dates for the series/games at a later date.

Drake remains undefeated at 13-0.

College Wrestling: Iowa State, UNI Both win:

Iowa State 40, Loras 0

Iowa State 38, Nebraska-Kearney 4

Iowa State dominated in two wins, 40-0 over Loras and 38-4 over Nebraska-Kearney yesterday.

Alex Mackall (125), Ian Parker (141), David Carr (157), Isaac Judge (165) and Yonger Bastida (197) all had bonus-point wins against the Duhawks.

Parker, Carr, Tate Battani (184), and Bastida picked up bonus points against UN-K.

UNI 28, South Dakota State 13

UNI 27, North Dakota State 11

Kyle Biscoglia (133), Triston Lara (149), Pat Schoenfelder (165) and Keegan Moore (184) grabbed bonus point wins against South Dakota State.

Former Penn State Nittany Lion Brody Teske and Carter Isley were bonus-point winners against North Dakota State.