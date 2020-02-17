Sports, Monday, Februrary 17th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling:

We’ll begin in high school wrestling where the stage is set for the 2020 Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament.

The KILJ-area will send 16 competitors to Des Moines this week, with representatives in every class.

Action begins this Thursday at 9:00 a.m. for Class 3A, 1st Round.

Here’s the full layout of the schedule:

Thursday, February 20:

Session 1 | Class 3A, 1st Round | 9 a.m.

Session 2 | Class 2A, 1st Round | 1:30 p.m.

Session 3 | Class 1A, 1st Round | 6 p.m.

Friday, February 21

Session 4 | Class 3A & 2A, Quarterfinals | 9 a.m.

Session 5 | Class 1A, Quarterfinals & Class 3A, Semifinals| 2:30 p.m.

Session 6 | Class 2A & 1A, Semifinals | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 22

Session 7 | All Classes, Consolation Semifinals & Finals | 10 a.m.

Session 8 | All Classes, Finals | 6 p.m.

And our list of KILJ competitors and their first round opponents on Thursday:

1A

113 – Marcel Lopez, New London vs. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley

120 – Josh Glendening, New London vs. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia

126 – Quinten Aney, Mediapolis vs. Aidan Noonan, Cascade

132 – Jalen Collins, WACO vs. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren

138 – Dominic Lopez, New London vs. Dominick Dicesare, Martensdale-St. Mary’s

145 – Jonah Clark, WACO vs. Reed Abbas, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

152 – Jaden Williams, WACO vs. Seth Salker, West Sioux-Hawarden

160 – Gabe Carter, New London vs. John Ebaugh, Denver

170 – Currey Jacobs, New London vs. Bryson Freeburg, Tri-Center

220 – Jaxon Allen, New London vs. Tyler Thurston, North Cedar

285 – Keegan Akers, Mediapolis vs. Briggs Hartley, Wilton

In 2A:

106 – Lane Scorpil, Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union vs. Easton O’Brien, Atlantic

120 – Carson Coleman, Mount Pleasant vs. Dominik Ridout, East Marshall

And in 3A:

113 – Blaine Frazier, Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville vs. Anthony Bestell, Newton

132 – Duncan Delzell, Burlington vs. Aiden Keller, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

138 – Grifen Molle, Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville vs. Austin Fritz, Marion

State wrestling action will kick off this Wednesday, with the State Dual Tournament for all classes.

Prep Basketball:

The KILJ Tournament Trail continues tonight as we have a doubleheader from Mediapolis High School.

Tonight’s contests will see Danville take on Central Lee and West Liberty battle Mediapolis.

Mediapolis enters play tonight with a record of 8-13, while West Branch is 2-19. They’ll tip-off in the second game of the night at 8:00 p.m. – with the winner taking on West Branch on Thursday.

Our first game will be between Danville and Central Lee. The Bears enter postseason play with a record of 10-11, while Central Lee is 4-17.

The winner will then play West Burlington on Thursday.

The top of 2A-5 will see Mid-Prairie take on Wilton and Durant hosting Louisa-Muscatine.

Other boys’ tournament action around the area tonight includes:

Van Buren vs. Cardinal

Columbus vs. Winfield-Mount Union

The KILJ Tournament Trail continued on this past weekend with girls’ 2A and 3A action getting underway.

In 2A, Danville earned a huge come-from-behind victory over Cardinal in a 2A Regional.

Isabella Smith had a game-high 20 points for the Bears, who outscored Cardinal 40-17 in the second half to earn the victory.

Danville, now 9-13 on the season, will take on #7 (2A) Mediapolis tomorrow.

You can listen to that game on KILJ-FM.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

In 3A on Saturday, Mya Merschman poured in 30 points as Central Lee rolled past Albia 66-31 in a 3A quarterfinal tilt.

Central Lee will now take on West Burlington on Wednesday in a semifinal matchup at 7:00 p.m. at West Burlington.

West Burlington dispatched Davis County 77-31 on Saturday.

College Basketball:

Morgan McCrea’s heroic half-court, buzzer-beating three propelled Iowa Wesleyan to a 79-77 overtime victory over MacMurray on Saturday.

Trailing by one points with just over three seconds on the clock, McCrea corralled a missed rebound dribbled to mid-court and fired the answered prayer, giving Wesleyan their fifth win on the year.

Maddie Williamson led the Tigers with 25 points. Harriet Fowler and Allie Massner each had 16.

McCrea finished with 14, including the game-winning shot.

The Tigers are now 5-18 and 5-11 in the conference.

They’ll be back on the road this Wednesday when they take on Fontbonne.

Meanwhile, the men were defeated 97-87 in the nightcap by MacMurray.

Jarryd Fernandes had 30 points to lead Wesleyan while Alex Dentlinger added 21.

The Wesleyan men are now 8-15 and 5-10 in the conference.

They’ll play the nightcap on Wednesday at Fontbonne, tipping at 7:30 p.m.

Prep Bowling:

Both the Mount Pleasant boys’ and girls’ bowling teams placed fifth at the Southeast Conference Bowling Tournament at Flamingo Lanes in Fairfield over the weekend.

Ethan Oilar led the panthers with a series 328. Levi Mills rolled a series 287.

For the girls, Alexis Wohlleber rolled a series 341 to place sixth overall and earn All-Conference recognition. Megan Smith had a series 291, while Gillian Anderson chipped in with a series 266.