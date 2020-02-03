Sports, Monday, February 3rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling:

Corbin Broeker of the Mount Pleasant Panther wrestling team won the 126-pound championship at the Southeast Iowa Classic in Fairfield on Saturday with a 9-7 win over Gabe Gordon of Knoxville.

Broeker is your Southeast Conference champion at 126 as the league uses this meet as their conference meet.

Mount Pleasant’s Jaden Davis finished 2nd at 160 lbs. in the Southeast Iowa Classic.

Davis fell in the championship match to Ayden Frazer of Washington by a 10-2 score.

Carson Coleman finished 3rd at 120.

As a team, Mount Pleasant finished 8th with 74.5 points.

Fort Madison won the tournament with 204.5 points.

In one of the best matches of the day Saturday, the Southeast Iowa Super Conference 113 lb. championship match went to Class 3A #3 ranked Blaine Frazier of Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville over #1 ranked class 1A Marcel Lopez of New London, 3-1.

Frazier improved to 43-1 on the year, while Lopez lost his perfect record — he’s now 37-1.

As a team, New London rolled to a conference tournament title. The Tigers won with 195 pts., Notre Dame-WB-Dan finished 2nd with 154.5, while Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union took 4th with 140 points.

WACO finished 9th on the day, collecting 72 team points.

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team jumped out to a 10-7 lead after one quarter but could not hold it, as the Keokuk Chiefs took another step closer to a Southeast Conference Title in a 48-40 win last Friday.

Keokuk iced the game late in the 4th quarter, hitting foul shot after foul shot to end the Panthers hopes of a conference title.

Mount Pleasant cut the lead to 41-37 with 1:34 to play in the game after a made three by Brody Bender.

That was all the closer the Panthers would get on the evening.

Tyjai Muller led the Chiefs with 15 points and four rebounds, while Isaiah Seay finished with nine points.

Clayton Lowery and Brevin Wilson led Mount Pleasant with 10 points apiece.

The Panthers are now 8-8 on the year and 4-4 in conference play.

Keokuk improved to 13-3 and 6-1 in conference.

Mount Pleasant will battle against Iowa City Regina next Tuesday.

Meanwhile the Mount Pleasant Panther girls’ dropped their conference matchup to Keokuk, 63-28 Friday night.

Abby Wolter had a game-high 27 points for the Chiefs, while Michenna Davis added 10.

Andrea Lopreato scored seven points to lead the Panthers.

Isabel Ashton added six.

Keokuk is still undefeated in Southeast Conference action, while the Panthers fell to 4-13 and 3-5 in conference play.

Mount Pleasant will be back in action Monday night at Burlington Notre Dame.

You can hear that game on KILJ-FM with Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett.

Other girls’ finals from Friday included:

Cardinal 52, Hillcrest Academy 38

Central Lee 56, Louisa-Muscatine 40

WACO 56, Columbus 32 WACO earned win number 14. Columbus fell to 1-17.

Wapello 47, #6 (2A) Van Buren 40 Jolly Massner had 18 for the Arrows, who upset Van Buren. Taryn Scheuermann had 14 to lead Van Buren.

#10 (2A) Mediapolis 56, Notre Dame 49 Mediapolis, 17-1, was crowned the SEI Superconference Girls’ Basketball Champions

Danville 55, Highland 28 Isabella Smith had a game high 20 points as Danville improved to 6-11.

Holy Trinity 48, Winfield-Mount Union 36 Holy Trinity moved to 10-9 while the Wolves dropped to 10-9.

Washington 46, Burlington 44

On tonight’s schedule:

Hillcrest Academy vs. Highland

Mid-Prairie vs. Washington

Albia vs. Fairfield

Cardinal vs. Moulton-Udell

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team dropped to Spalding on Saturday, 88-66.

Harriet Fowler led the Tigers with 17 points, while Maddie Williamson recorded 16 points and five dimes.

Morgan McCrea chipped in with 14 points and seven boards.

The loss sent Iowa Wesleyan to 3-16 and 3-8 in conference play.

They’ll be back at home this Wednesday for a date against the Blackburn Beavers.

Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.

The men, meanwhile, broke an 18-year old record for most made threes in a single game as they defeated Spalding 104-75.

The previous record was set in the 2001-2002 season at 20 triples.

This year’s team drained 23 threes, with Jett Tjaden hitting the record-tying shot and Austin Banks hitting the triple that broke it.

Tjaden finished with 23 points to lead Wesleyan, while Jake Neubauer added 21 points and seven helpers.

The Tiger men are now 8-10 and 5-5 in conference action, they’ll play in the nightcap Wednesday at home against Blackburn, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Iowa State (9-12 overall, 2-6 Big 12): Iowa State lost their ninth game in the last 12, falling to Texas (14-7, 4-4), 72-68. Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton scored 14 points each for the Cyclones. Solomon Young added 13 points off the bench.

Northern Iowa (19-3 overall, 8-2 MVC): Austin Phyfe had 16 points while AJ Green and Trae Berhow had 15 each in an 80-68 win for the Panthers over Evansville (9-14, 0-10).

Drake (15-8 overall, 5-5 MVC): Drake lost a 79-72 MVC decision to Southern Illinois (13-10, 7-3). Garrett Sturtz scored a team-high 18 points and had seven rebounds off the bench for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomas added 13 points for Drake.

Iowa (16-6 overall, 7-4 Big Ten): No. 18 Iowa took down No. 19 Illinois (16-6, 8-3), 72-65. Luka Garza had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. CJ Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp added 18 points apiece.

College Track and Field:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s track and field team competed for the first time since 2014 at the Grinnell Invitational on Saturday.

Sophomore Sierra Howardson broke the women’s mile record on Saturday by nearly 24 seconds.

Howardson ran 5:59.42 good enough for 6th overall. Howardson also finished 10th in the 800m run, finishing 2:43.18.

On the men’s side, freshman Jaheem Hampton placed 9th in the long jump, leaping 17.4 ¼” , Hampton also placed 3rd in the triple jump with a leap of 39.6 ½”.

The Tiger women team took 8th overall with 22.5 points while the men also took 8th place with 10 points.

Both teams will compete in the Luther Invite next Saturday in Decorah.

The meet will begin at 10:30 a.m.