Sports, Monday, February 24th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling:

The 2020 Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament has come and gone and KILJ had nine medalists including one state champion.

Here’s the full results of Saturday’s busy day of placement matches:

3A:

3A-113 Consolation Semifinal – #3 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) wins via decision 3-1, in SV-1.

3A-113 Consolation Final – #3 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) loses via fall to #2 Trever Anderson (Ankeny). Anderson, a state champion last year, gives Frazier his first fall defeat in an IHSAA-sanctioned match. Frazier finishes 4th in his first season in 3A.

3A-132 Consolation Semifinal – #5 Duncan Delzell (Burlington) loses via major decision (12-1) to #4 Joel Jesuroga.

3A-132 5th Place Match – #5 Duncan Delzell (Burlington) loses via decision to #7 Trevon Wells (Dallas Center-Grimes) 6-4. Delzell will take home a 6th place finish and a podium spot.

3A-138 Consolation Semifinal – #3 Grifen Molle (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) loses via major decision (9-1) to #7 Carter Martinson (Southeast Polk).

3A-138 5th Place Match – #3 Grifen Molle (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) wins via fall (3:44) over #4 Christian Stanek (Cedar Rapids Xavier). Molle earns himself a 5th place medal, earning a podium spot alongside teammate Blaine Frazier.

3A-220 Consolation Semifinal – Diego Lozano (Fort Madison) loses via fall (1:53) to #5 C.J. Stillman (West Des Moines Valley).

3A-220 5th Place Match – Diego Lozano (Fort Madison) loses via major decision (8-0) to #10 Hunter Randall (Clinton). Lozano took the long way home, losing his first round matchup – but winning his next three to get the podium in his final season donning the red and black of Fort Madison.

2A:

2A-106 Consolation Semifinal – #5 Lane Scorpil (Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union) loses via fall (1:37) to #3 Cole Nelson (Humboldt).

2A-106 5th Place Match – #5 Lane Scorpil (Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union) drops via fall (5:02) to #7 Carter Kolthoff (SH-BCLUW). Scorpil takes homes a podium spot and 6th place finish in his sophomore season.

1A:

113-lb State Final – #1 Marcel Lopez (New London) wins via decision, 6-2 over #3 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs). Lopez is now New London’s only two-time state champion.

126-lb 7th Place Match – #9 Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) lost to Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota) via decision 7-3. Aney, the Bulldog sophomore, on the podium with an 8th place finish.

1A-138 Consolation Semifinal – #5 Dominic Lopez (New London) wins in double overtime via Ultimate Tiebreaker (:30 second rideout) over #8 Karter Krapfl (Hudson).

1A-138 3rd Place Match – #5 Dominic Lopez (New London) loses via decision 2-1 to #9 Heath Moyer (North Linn, Troy Mills).

160-lb Consolation Semifinal – #4 Gabe Carter (New London) wins via decision (2-1) over #6 Blake McCallister (South Central Calhoun).

1A-160 3rd Place Match – #4 Gabe Carter (New London) loses via decision in SV-1 to #5 John Ebaugh (Denver) 4-2. Carter earns a 4th place finish and a trip the podium.

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team saw their season come to a close over the weekend, losing to #1 (4A) North Scott 68-33.

The Lancers jumped out to a 23-5 lead and then used a 19-1 second quarter run to pull away early.

The Panthers close their season 8-15, with a playoff win over Fort Madison to boot.

North Scott advances to the Class 4A-Region 5 Championship, where they’ll meet up with Keokuk, Tuesday night in Eldridge.

Tip-off there is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tonight, the Panther boys’ will start their playoff run against Washington High School at Davenport Assumption.

Mount Pleasant, 11-10, is squaring off with Washington for the third time this evening, after the Demons swept the season series with 62-50 and 55-54 wins.

The victor of tonight’s game will move on to Thursday’s semifinal round where they’ll either play Fairfield or top-seeded Davenport Assumption.

The bottom of the bracket will see Clear Creek-Amana take on Fort Madison and Keokuk battle Solon.

Mount Pleasant-Washington will begin tonight at 6:30 p.m., you can follow along on KILJ-FM and kilj.com as Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the call starting at 6:15 p.m.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s and women’s basketball teams were swept this weekend at the hands of the Webster University Gorloks.

The women received 20 points from Morgan McCrea and 15 from Maddie Williamson in a losing effort.

The women finish with an overall record of 5-20. They went 5-13 in in the conference in rookie head coach Temaine Wright’s first season.

Meanwhile the men fell on Saturday to Webster, 87-77.

Austin Banks had 20 points while Jarryd Fernandes added 18.

The Wesleyan men finish their season with a record of 8-17 and 5-12 in the conference.

They lost their final six games of the year.

College Track and Field:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s and women’s track teams were in Jacksonville, Illinois this weekend for the Hilltop Classic.

Here are some notable results:

Sierra Howardson (SO/Danville, IA) broke the record she previously set for the women’s one mile run, finishing in 5:58.30. She ran in the 800m run on the women’s side and finished with a time of 2:38.20.

To secure 9th place, Stafford Lewis (SO/Baxley, GA) finished the 55m hurdles in 6.81 seconds. Jacquez Hall (SR/Memphis, TN) also competed in the event with a time of 7.18.

Jaheem Hampton (FR/Whigham, GA) jumped 5.81 meters to take 9th place in the men’s long jump. He recorded 12.13 meters in the men’s triple jump.

Iowa Wesleyan will use this week to get ready for the SLIAC Indoor Conference Championships, which they will travel to Principia College in Elsah, IL for next Saturday. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am.