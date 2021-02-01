Sports, Monday, February 1st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls Basketball: Lopreato Lights Up Mediapolis, Other Prep Finals:

Mount Pleasant sophomore Andrea Lopreato had 22 points and 13 rebounds as the Panther girls’ basketball team earned a huge 70-44 win over Mediapolis, Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers jumped out to a 26-13 lead after one quarter, then used a 15-4 run in the second quarter to put the game on ice.

Kenna Lamm finished with 18 points for Mount Pleasant, who snapped a mini two-game losing skid.

Tristian Shull added 13 for the Panthers as well.

Hallie Mohr led Mediapolis with 20 points (6-of-15 FG) and five rebounds.

The Panthers moved to 9-8, while Mediapolis slipped to 9-6.

Mount Pleasant is back on their home floor tonight, when they host No. 11 Burlington Notre Dame.

You can listen to that matchup on KILJ-FM.

No. 8 West Burlington 69, New London 34

Sydney Marlow led a balanced West Burlington attack with 14 points as the No. 8 (3A) Falcons rolled past New London 69-34, Saturday afternoon.

Abby Bence had 13 in the win for West Burlington.

Natalie Burden and Marah Hartrick both scored 10 points for New London, who dropped to 3-14.

West Burlington upped their ledger to 16-1.

Boys’ Basketball: Panthers Stymie Mediapolis:

Mount Pleasant held Mediapolis without a point in the second quarter, rolling to a 37-22 over the Bulldogs, Saturday.

Dewon Trent led the Panthers with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Brevin Wilson had seven.

The Panthers scored just 13 points in the second half as a team.

Mediapolis’ Cole Lipper had a game-high 13 to lead the Bulldogs.

Mount Pleasant upped their season ledger to 10-7, while Mediapolis stumbled to 5-12.

The Panthers will enjoy tonight off before traveling to Iowa City Regina Tuesday, a game you can hear on KILJ-FM.

Danville 49, Holy Trinity 44

Cam Edle had a game-high 16 points for Danville, as the Bears picked up a much needed five point win over Holy Trinity, 49-44 on Saturday.

Ty Carr chipped in with 15 for the Bears, as well.

The win moved Danville to 8-7, while Holy Trinity evened up at 9-9.

Busy Night of Basketball in SE Iowa:

Tonight will be yet another busy night of basketball in southeast Iowa.

Here’s a look a the full schedule:

Mount Pleasant girls’ vs. No. 11 (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame (105.5 FM)

Fairfield at Albia

Washington boys’ vs. Mid-Prairie

Winfield-Mount Union at Mediapolis

WACO boys’ at Lone Tree

WACO girls’ vs. No. 15 (2A) Van Buren County

Prep Wrestling: Notre Dame Captures Super Conference Team Title:

It was only a matter of time for the No. 11 (2A) Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville Nikes to flex their muscles.

They picked the right time to do so at Saturday’s Super Conference Wrestling Tournament.

The Nikes picked up four individual winners: Blaine Frazier (120), Isaiah Fenton (138), Grifen Molle (152) and CJ Walrath (170) to pull away from the field and earn a conference crown.

ND/WB/Danville scored 205.5 team points, besting that of second place Wapello (147) and New London with 141.

Here’s a look at some area conference champions:

113 — Lane Scorpil (Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union) via fall over Zach Harbison (Wapello)

120 — Blaine Frazier (ND/WB/Danville) via fall over Braxton Davis (Mediapolis)

126 — Marcel Lopez (New London) via technical fall over Carlos Valenzuela (Highland)

132 — Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) via major decision over Elijah Belzer (Wapello)

138 — Isaiah Fenton (ND/WB/Danville) via technical fall over Chase Witte (Wapello)

145 — Dominic Lopez (New London) via decision over Sam West (ND/WB/Danville)

152 — Grifen Molle (ND/WB/Danville) via fall over Josh Glendening (New London)

170 — C.J. Walrath (ND/WB/Danville) via injury forfeit over Boden Pickle (New London)

220 — Brant Tedrow (Van Buren County) via fall over Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine)

285 — Chance Malone (Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union) via fall over Brody Butterbaugh (New London)

The attention now turns to the Sectional Wrestling tournaments around the state this Saturday.

KILJ-FM and kilj.com will have updates on Saturday’s tournaments from around the region all day long.

Sectionals will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Men’s College Basketball Weekend Roundup:

Drake (16-0, 7-0): Drake held on for an overtime 78-76 win over Illinois State yesterday.

Darnell Brodie led the Bulldogs 20 points with 10 rebounds while Tremell Murphy added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Drake improved to 16-0 (7-0 MVC).

They’ll take on Illinois State again tonight at the Knapp Center.

Tip is set for 6:00 p.m.

Northern Iowa (5-11, 3-7): Northern Iowa dropped another Missouri Valley Conference contest to the Salukis of Southern Illinois (8-6, 2-6), 71-68 last night.

Bowen Born led the way offensively with 16 points while Trae Berhow and Nate Heise had 13 apiece.

Northern Iowa fell to 5-11 and (3-7 MVC)

They’ll take on Indiana State this weekend in Cedar Falls.

Iowa State (2-9): Iowa State was drilled by Mississippi State, 95-56, on Saturday.

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 18 points and seven rebounds while Tyler Harris pitched in 11 points

The Clones will host No. 11 West Virginia tomorrow evening in Ames.