Sports, Monday, December 9th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

Keegan Kohorst poured in 17 points, including 13 in the second half as the Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ varsity basketball team pulled away for a 47-39 win over Fort Madison last night.

Kohorst took the game over in the late stages scoring on three straight trips to give Mount Pleasant a five point lead with just over 90 seconds to go.

The Bloodhounds were led by Jayden Fedler’s 16 points.

Fedler also had 8 boards.

As a team, the Panthers shot just 3-of-15 from three point land, but wreaked havoc defensively, forcing 16 Bloodhound turnovers.

In other boys’ action last Friday:

Danville 68, New London 63

WACO 53, West Burlington 38

Winfield 50, Wapello 42

Notre Dame 55, Central Lee 51 (OT)

On Saturday, Mount Pleasant then took on Pleasant Valley on Saturday in a non-conference matchup.

The Panthers were stymied offensively, scoring just 27 points in a 45-27 loss to the Spartans.

Mount Pleasant shot just 32% from the field and was only 9% from three-point land.

Keegan Kohorst led the offense with 12 points.

Mount Pleasant will take on West Burlington at home, this Tuesday for an 8:15 p.m. tip.

In other local boys’ action from Saturday it was Van Buren over Winfield-Mount Union, 51-43. Van Buren outscored the Wolves 16-5 in the fourth quarter to win.

In girls’ action from Friday, freshman Andrea Lopreato iced the game for Mount Pleasant with two huge free throws as the Panthers earned their first win of the year at home over Fort Madison, 35-30.

Lydia Stewart also scored nine points as the Panthers improved to 1-2.

They’ll take on West Burlington on Tuesday next week.

In other girls’ action last Friday:

West Burlington 73, WACO 42

Wapello 51, Winfield 35

Notre Dame 57, Central Lee 27

#12 Mediapolis 68, Highland 35

#6 Van Buren 59, Cardinal 25

In other girls’ action on Saturday, Van Buren shut out Winfield in the first half en route to a 57-9 win over the Wolves.

Van Buren will host Central Lee this Tuesday.

Prep Wrestling:

In prep wrestling over the weekend, Mount Pleasant high school wrestlers finished tied for 7th in Wapello Saturday while Wilton won the team title.

Corbin Broeker finished 3rd at 113 for Mount Pleasant.

New London won the Jeremy Fulk Classic on Saturday.

New London, the host team, posted team 178 points for first place.

Winfield-Mount Union took second while WACO took 6th.

On Saturday the Cliff Keen Independence Invite was won by Simley High School (MN.).

Blaine Frazier of Notre Dame/WB finished 3rd at 113 lbs.

College Football:

Iowa and Iowa State now know their bowl destinations!

Iowa will be traveling west to take part in the Holiday Bowl, played in San Diego.

There, the Hawkeyes will meet with the Trojans of Southern California.

The game will be played on December 27th, kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Iowa State is heading to Orlando, Florida to take part in the Camping World Bowl.

Iowa State will lock horns with Notre Dame on December 28th.

Kick-off is slated for 11:00 a.m.

The College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowls were also announced with the playoff matchups including: #1 LSU vs. #4 Oklahoma and #2 Ohio State vs. #3 Clemson.

Georgia will take on Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, Wisconsin gets Oregon in the Rose Bowl, Florida and Virginia meet in the Orange Bowl and Penn State and Memphis will face off in the Cotton Bowl.

In NAIA action over the weekend, former Mount Pleasant standout Pat Canby and his Grand View Viking football team saw their season come to a close with a 21-16 National Semifinal loss to Morningside.

The Mustangs advance to the NAIA National Championship.

Canby finished Saturday’s game with seven tackles.

Morningside will now take on Marian University of Indiana in the NAIA Championship in Rushton, Louisiana.