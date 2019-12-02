Sports, Monday, December 2nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team is back in action tonight when they travel to take on Ottumwa.

The Panthers come into tonight’s contest with a record of 0-1 following their loss to Pella, last week.

Lydia Stewart was one of the bright spots for Mount Pleasant against Pella. The senior finished with 15 points, despite the loss.

Karsyn Lamm had seven.

Ottumwa is 1-0, following their 64-32 opening season victory over Fort Madison last Tuesday.

Kacy Nickerson had 17 in that game to lead the Bulldogs.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:45 p.m.

You can listen along on KILJ-FM beginning at 7:30 p.m. with myself and Kent Bennett on the call.

Other prep basketball from the weekend:

#2 North Linn 51, #6 Van Buren 47 Game was played at Coe College. Isabel Manning 14 in the loss for Van Buren

Most of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference will resume their schedules tomorrow.

In middle school hoops tonight both the 8th grade girls and 7th grade boys will be on the hardwood tonight.

The girls will be at home versus Fairfield at 4:30 p.m.

The boys will travel to Fairfield. They’ll tip at 4:45 p.m.

College Football:

It was a disappointing end to the regular season for the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Clones were outgained on the ground 231 to 51 in a 27-17 Saturday night loss at Kansas State.

Iowa State closes their season 7-5.

Iowa State was 1 of 13 on third down and committed eight penalties in the losing effort.

It was the11th time in the last 12 games that K-State got the best of the Cyclones.

“I think that’s been the Achilles heel of this team, when we don’t play well this year our attention to detail hasn’t been great. It’s the margin for being good or great” head coach Matt Campbell explained.

Both Iowa and Iowa State will be going bowling this winter, although bowl game assignments have yet to be revealed.

The most recent AP Top 25 Poll was also released yesterday:

LSU (40) Ohio State (19) Clemson (3) Georgia Utah (up 1) Oklahoma (up 1) Florida (up 1) Baylor (up 3) Alabama (down 4) Wisconsin (up 3) Auburn (up 5) Penn State Oregon (up 1) Notre Dame (up 1) Minnesota (down 6) Memphis (up 1) Michigan (down 7) Iowa (up 1) Boise State (up 1) Appalachian State (up 2) Cincinnati (down 3) Virginia (NR) Navy (up 1) USC (up 1) Air Force (NR)

Others RV: 27. Oklahoma State & Kansas State, 31. Iowa State

In Division III ball on Saturday, former New London standout Darius Whaley and his Wartburg Knight football team saw their season end with a loss at UW-Whitewater, 41-28.

The Knights out-gained Whitewater 382-236, but turned the ball over four times giving the Warhawks short fields to work with.

Wartburg ends their season with a record of 10-2.

Meanwhile in NAIA ball, Pat Canby and the Grand View Vikings are moving on to the NAIA semifinals following their 14-6 win over the College of Idaho, Saturday.

Canby was named the NAIA Quarterfinals Defensive MVP after racking up 12 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.

Grand View will now take on #1 Morningside in a battle of in-state power houses.

That game will kick-off at noon on Saturday.

College Wrestling:

And, three University of Iowa wrestlers defeated top-three opponents to lead the No. 1 Hawkeyes past No. 6 Wisconsin, 32-3, on Sunday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Austin DeSanto upset No. 1 Seth Gross at 133. Tony Cassioppi topped No. 2 Trent Hillger at 285, and Alex Marinelli defeated No. 3 Evan Wick at 165.

Iowa will wrestle at No. 12 Princeton on Dec. 8 in Princeton, New Jersey.