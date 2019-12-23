Sports, Monday, December 23rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling:

Mount Pleasant Panther wrestlers finished 12th in the Iowa City Regina Invitational Saturday.

Tipton won with 125.5 points.

Mount Pleasant was last with 37 team points, but they did have a champion at 120 with Camron Coleman.

Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union finished 2nd with 113.

They also had three champions: Lance Scorpil, Cameron Rice, and Noah Freeman.

WACO also had one champion: Jalen Collins.

Staying in prep wrestling the Fort Madison Invitational was won by Cedar Rapids Kennedy with 487 points.

New London took 4th with 381 team points and had two champs Marcel and Dominic Lopez.

Notre Dame/West Burlington placed 8th with 284 points and had Blaine Frazier as a champ at 113.

College Football:

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says USC always has talent and this year is no different.

The 16th ranked Hawkeyes play the 22nd ranked Trojans Friday night in the Holiday Bowl.

USC is 8-4 after winning six of its final seven games to close the regular season.

“We’ve been recruiting the same neighborhood. They got really elite players, they have a freshman quarterback who can really play, and they have some good receivers too. We’ll have our work cut out for us that’s for sure” said head coach Kirk Ferentz.

The Hawkeyes enter their bowl game with a record of 9-3.

Meanwhile in Ames, there will be several firsts when Iowa State plays 15th ranked Notre Dame in Saturday’s Camping World Bowl in Orlando.

It will be the Cyclones first ever bowl game in the state of Florida and their first meeting with the Fighting Irish.

“It may well be the most watched Iowa State football game of all time. We are playing one of the storied programs of college football. It’s another tremendous opportunity for our brand” explained Athletic Director Jamie Pollard.

Cyclone fans responded to their teams’ first trip to Florida by gobbling up the ticket allotment in less than a week.

“You can leave after Christmas and be there for the pep rally and be there for the game on the 28th and even extend your stay” Pollard said.

The Clones enter their bowl game with a record of 7-5.

Prep Bowling:

Here are the prep bowling results from last week:

On Thursday both the Panther boys’ and girls’ teams lost to Keokuk.

Ethan Oilar and Alexis Wohlleber held our highest scores.

On Friday the Boys lost to Burlington. Ethan Oilar again had the highest scores. Girls won against both Washington and Burlington.

Alexis Wohlleber again had the highest scores for their Panthers.