Sports, Monday, December 21st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Friday: New London Boys’ Stay Perfect with Win Over Danville:

Kade Benjamin poured in 20 points and added eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks as the New London boys’ basketball team stayed perfect with a 52-38 win over Danville, late Friday.

Blaise Porter chipped in with 18 points, six assists and six rebounds to help pace New London.

Cam Edle led Danville with 16 points, three rebounds and two steals.

New London jumped out to a 19-8 lead after one quarter to seize control of the game early.

The win moved the Tigers to 5-0 while Danville slipped to 5-,1.

New London will close out the 2020 portion of their schedule tomorrow when they travel to Central Lee.

Danville is off until the new year, when they travel to Cardinal on January 5th.

New London Girls’ Fall Friday to Danville:

The Danville girls’ held New London scoreless in the first quarter while jumping out to a 15-0 lead en route to a 58-45 win, Friday night.

New London chiseled the lead down to three entering the fourth quarter, but Danville used a 24-14 run to pull away in the game’s waning moments.

The win improved Danville to 3-5, New London fell to 2-6.

The Tigers will play the front end of SEISC doubleheader against Central Lee tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

Other finals from Saturday:

Holy Trinity 44, Mediapolis 24

Notre Dame 63, Fort Madison 37

Mediapolis 56, Holy Trinity 43 (Girls)

Wrestling: Coleman wins 126-Pound Bracket:

Mount Pleasant’s 126-pounder Carson Coleman took home the first-place finish as the Panther wrestling team finished 7th at the Iowa City Regina Tournament, Saturday.

Coleman earned the championship at 126 after dispatching HLV’s Ethan Kupka via 14-2 major decision.

Coleman, a state qualifier from a year ago, looks primed for a return trip to the Well in the early season.

Gannon McNamee was second place finisher for the Panthers at 120, he was beaten by Nate Wood (North Cedar) by major decision, 14-2.

Wrestling: Several Area Grapplers Crowned at Fort Madison:

Grifen Molle, CJ Walrath and Isaiah Fenton took home individual titles for Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville while New London got individual championships from the Lopez brothers, Marcel and Dominic at Saturday’s 16-team tournament at Fort Madison.

Mediapolis’ Quinten Aney won the individual championship at 132 pounds, as well.

Lane Scorpil, a state medalist last year, finished second at 113 to guide Columbus Community-Winfield-Mount Union.

Dubuque Hempstead won the team title with 248.5 points, CR Kennedy was second while Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville took third with 145.5 points.

College Hoops: Iowa State, Drake Win Sunday:

Iowa State 60, Jackson State 45

Solomon Young led Iowa State with 18 points and eight rebounds as Iowa State came away with an ugly 60-45 over winless Jackson State yesterday afternoon.

Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Clones, who improved to 2-4.

Iowa State will host Chicago State tomorrow afternoon, tipoff is set for 12:00 p.m.

Drake 111, Chicago State 67

Drake had four players in double figures as the Bulldogs cruised to a 111-67 win over Chicago State, Sunday.

Shanquan Hemphill led the way with 21 points while D.J. Wilkins and Darnell Brodie added 14 points apiece.

Drake, now 8-0, will be off until tomorrow when they welcome in the Fighting Sioux of North Dakota.

Tipoff from the Knapp Center in Des Moines in scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Iowa State, Iowa Go Bowling:

Both Iowa State and Iowa are going bowling this year.

The Cyclones will meet the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl while Iowa and Missouri will hookup in in the Music City Bowl.

Iowa State will meet January 2nd against the Pac-12 champion Ducks at 3:00 p.m. in Glendale, Arizona.

Iowa will meet Missouri in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee on December 30th.

Kickoff is slated for 3:00.