Sports, Monday, December 16th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

Mount Pleasant Panther basketball returns to KILJ tonight, when the Panthers lock horns with the Ottumwa Bulldogs at home.

The Panthers are coming off a disappointing 56-50 loss to Keokuk at home on Friday, a game in which they lead 16-2 early on.

Following that hot start, the Panthers shot just 1-of-10 from three point land, as the Chiefs outscored Mount Pleasant 29-21 in the second half.

Brevin Wilson had a game high 22 points in the loss and will look to stay hot tonight.

On the other side of the coin, Ottumwa comes into tonight’s matchup with a record of 2-2.

The Bulldogs most recent loss was a 53-50 affair to Des Moines Hoover last Friday.

Ottumwa crushed Fort Madison to start the year 75-37 and also took care of fellow Southeast Conference rival Fairfield.

They’re led by Trae Swartz’s 21.8 points per game.

He’s the only Bulldog in double figures.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:45 p.m.

We’ll take the air at 7:30 p.m.

The Panther girls’ are also in action this evening when they travel to take on Benton Community.

Mount Pleasant enters tonight’s duel with a record of 1-4, while Benton checks in at 3-2.

Most recently, the Panthers have lost their last two contests 64-31 to West Burlington and 47-24 to Keokuk.

Mount Pleasant is shooting just 33% from the field on the year and only 22% from three point land.

Lydia Stewart’s 7.8 points per game pace the Panther offense.

Benton, at 3-2, already has a couple of impressive wins this season over Beckman Catholic and Solon.

Their two losses have come to #12 (4A) Central DeWitt and #2 (4A) Marion.

They are led by terrific freshman Jenna Twedt, who is averaging better than 17 points per game, she’s the only double figure scorer for Benton.

The girls’ game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. from Benton High School.

Other boys’ and girls’ games in the Southeast Conference will see:

Fort Madison at Danville (Girls’, Boys’ double dip)

Clark County at Keokuk (Girls’ only)

Washington vs. Sigourney (Girls’ only)

In middle school hoops tonight, the 8th grade girls’ will be at Keokuk for a 4:30 p.m. tip, while the 7th grade boys’ will entertain the Chiefs at home at 4:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling:

The Mount Pleasant Panther wrestling team went winless in the Tiger Duals at Grinnell Saturday. The host school Grinnell defeated the Panthers 66-12. Webster City defeated M.P. 70-12. East Marshall/GMG won 68-4 over the Panthers. Their final match was a 73-6 loss to Bondurant-Farrar.

Mount Pleasant’s winners against Grinnell were Bowen Davis and Carson Coleman.

Sam Carrasco and Coleman won against Webster City.

Coleman was the lone winner in the East Marshall/GMG match while Carrasco was the only winner vs. Bondurant-Farrar.

The Panthers will wrap up the first half of their season December 21st, in the Iowa City Regina tournament.

WACO and Columbus Community-Winfield-Mount Union wrestled in the North Cedar Invitational Saturday.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont won the team title with 211 points.

Columbus Community-Winfield-Mount Union was 3rd with 128 and had Lane Scorpil and Cameron Rice win titles.

WACO finished 8th with 74 points.

Their lone champion was Jaden Williams.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball teams were swept this weekend by Spalding University in Louisville, Kentucky in a SLIAC doubleheader.

It was another blown halftime lead for the Tigers who let a 38-32 lead slip through their fingers.

Jake Neubauer had 26 points in the loss which led all scorers.

The Tiger men are now 3-6 on the season, they’ll take on Lincoln Christian University today at home.

Meanwhile, the women fell to 1-7 with an 88-46 loss to Spalding.

Allie Massner had 19 points in the defeat, while Morgan McCrea chipped in with 16.

They’ll take on Knox College tonight at 7:00 p.m. at home.

College Wrestling:

Iowa Wesleyan University will also host wrestling legend Dan Gable tonight in the Howe Student Activity Center. Gable will be on campus in support and celebration of Iowa Wesleyan’s recent launch of men’s and women’s wrestling. This event is open to the public, while Tiger Wrestling t-shirts will be given away to the first 150 guests.

Doors will open at 6:00 pm with an autograph session with Dan Gable from 6:30-7:15 pm. Dan Gable will speak at halftime of the women’s game tonight.

In May 2019, Iowa Wesleyan added men’s and women’s wrestling to the slate of athletic programs offered at IW to begin in the 2020-21 academic year.

The university also hired a full-time head coach, Robert Powell, this past September, with recruitment for fall 2020 in full swing.