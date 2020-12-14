Sports, Monday, December 14th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Girls’ and Boys’ Back in Action Tonight:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ and boys’ basketball team is back in action tonight when they host Benton Community in a non-conference doubleheader at Panther Gymnasium.

The boys’ enter tonight’s contest 2-3, following a 61-50 loss to Keokuk on the road Friday night.

Senior forward Brevin Wilson is the team’s top scorer averaging 11.0 points per game, closely followed up by Sam Jerrell (8.6 ppg) and Chase Williamson (8.2 ppg).

Mount Pleasant has not yet lost back-to-back games and will look to avoid that tonight.

Meanwhile, the Benton boys’ are looking for win number one tonight, after suffering losses to West Delaware, Beckman Catholic, Maquoeketa and Grinnell.

On the girls’ side, the early season emergence of sophomore forward Andrea Lopreato has been the top story for Curt Watson’s group as they seek win number three tonight.

Lopreato is averaging 14.4 points and nearly 12 rebounds per game in her sophomore season, pacing the Panthers in both categories.

She finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds in a one-point Friday loss to Keokuk.

On the other side, the Benton girls’ are are off to a sterling 3-0 start with big wins over Beckman Catholic, Mount Vernon and West Delaware.

Their top scorer is Jenna Twedt, a sophomore pouring in 22.7 points per game.

The girls’ game will begin at 5:30 p.m., the boys’ will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

You can listen to both games on KILJ-FM 105.5, Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the action beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Just one other game on the area slate:

Fort Madison at Mediapolis (Girls)

Hawkeye Football Rolls Wisconsin, Picks Up Sixth Straight Win:

Tyler Goodson had an 80-yard touchdown run and 106 total rushing yards to lead Iowa in a 28-7 win over Wisconsin (2-3).

Spencer Petras finished 211 yards passing and two scores, including 140 yards and both scores to Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Wisconsin has now lost three straight to stumble to 2-3, while Iowa has now won six consecutive matchups to improve to 6-2.

B1G Announces Champions Week Schedule:

The Big Ten Conference has announced their 2020 Champions Week Schedule and Iowa will host Michigan, Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium the league has announced.

Friday, December 18th

Nebraska at Rutgers, 3:00 p.m. (BTN)

Purdue at Indiana, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

Saturday, December 19th

Ohio State vs. Northwestern, 11:00 a.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3:00 p.m. (BTN)

Illinois at Penn State, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)

Michigan at Iowa, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

Iowa, Drake Roll in CBB Sunday:

Drake 81, Air Force 53

D.J Wilkins pumped in a game high 23 as Drake stayed perfect with an 81-53 win over Air Force on Sunday.

Roman Penn and Joseph Yesufu scored 11 points apiece while Garrett Sturtz added 10.

Drake is now 6-0 on the young year, they’ll scrap with the Coyotes of South Dakota on the road, Wednesday.

Tip is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

No. 3 Iowa 106, Northern Illinois 53

All-American Luka Garza had 23 points and eight boards as Iowa crushed Northern Illinois 106-53 yesterday at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Joe Wieskamp chipped in with 20 points for the Hawks who improved to 6-0.

The Hawkeyes will be off until Saturday when they’ll take on No. 1 Gonzaga at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota.

Tip is set for 11:00 a.m.