Sports, Monday, August 24th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Five Days Away from High School Football:

We are just five days away from the Iowa High School Football season and we will have a jam-packed schedule this Friday.

On KILJ-FM on Friday, John Kuhens and Kent Bennett will have the call for Panther football versus Clear Creek-Amana.

The teams met in Week One of last year, which resulted in a Mount Pleasant 42-20 win — a game they led 35-6 after three quarters.

The Clippers are led by four-star defensive end and Wisconsin Badger recruit T.J. Bollers.

This will be the third straight year the teams meet in Week One.

In 2018, Clear Creek earned a 26-7 victory.

Iowa Makes Massive Cuts to Athletic Department:

The University of Iowa plans to cut four sports at the end of the current academic year.

Iowa President Bruce Harreld and Athletic Director Gary Barta announced the school is cutting men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s tennis.

A letter from the two Friday says the decision was made after the Big Ten’s cancellation of the fall sports seasons — which resulted in lost revenue of 100 million dollars — and leaves them with an overall athletic department deficit of between 60 to 75 million dollars.

All existing scholarships will be honored through graduation for those athletes who choose to remain at Iowa.

The university will also honor the contracts of the coaches.

ISU’s Allen Named Finalist for Prestigious Academic Award:

Iowa State senior tight end Chase Allen is a nominee for the William V. Campbell Trophy, announced last week by the National Football Foundation.

Commonly referred to as the “Academic Heisman,” the Campbell Trophy is awarded annually to a senior college football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.

The tight end is a two-time Second-Team All-Big 12 selection and heads into his senior campaign with 29 receptions, 290 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his career.

Allen is currently pursuing a graduate degree in industrial and manufacturing systems after earning his mechanical engineering degree in the spring of 2020.

All Campbell Trophy recipients must have maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or higher to be eligible.

UNI Won’t Hold Hall of Fame Outing :

UNI Director of Athletics David Harris has announced that the Panthers will not induct a Hall of Fame class for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made with the potential for inductees or their families making long-distance road trips across state lines and the current restrictions on holding large gatherings in mind.

While a virtual event was a logistical option, the department and the Hall of Fame Committee did not feel like a virtual event honored the inductees in a fashion befitting the honor.

The athletics department is planning to have an in-person hall of fame ceremony in the fall of 2021.

MLB Scoreboard (8/23):

Washington 9, Miami 3

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Detroit 7, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 5, Houston 3

Los Angeles Dodgers 11, Colorado 3

Oakland 5, Los Angeles Angels 4 — 10 inn

San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, Texas 1

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4