Sports, Monday, April 6th

IGHSAU, IHSAA Announce Delays until April 30th:

Events for Iowa’s high school Unified Activities partners will remain prohibited through April 30 as Governor Kim Reynolds announced an extension of school closures through that date last Thursday afternoon.

This continued response to the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) moves the previously announced potential return date from April 13 to May 1 for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Music Association, and the Iowa High School Speech Association.

The IGHSAU and IHSAA are still working to offer spring and summer sports opportunities, provided they can be done safely and follow CDC, state, and local guidelines.

An updated schedule for activities will be provided today.

The dates will provide for a May 1 return to school.

Drake’s Robbins’ Announces Transfer, Plans to Attend Minnesota:

All-Missouri Valley Conference standout Liam Robbins has announced a transfer from Drake.

The 7-foot, 235-pound sophomore averaged a team-high 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game during his sophomore year.

He was also fifth in the nation in blocks with 2.91 per game and broke a single-season school record with 99 swats.

Yesterday, Robbins went to social media to announce his plans to transfer to the University of Minnesota.

There Robbins will play for his uncle Ed Conroy, who is the longest-tenured assistant on Richard Pitino’s staff.

The Gophers had a gigantic frontcourt hole after losing their star center, Daniel Oturu, to the NBA Draft.

Iowa’s Pemsl to Transfer:

University of Iowa redshirt junior forward Cordell Pemsl announced on Friday that he has submitted his name in the NCAA transfer portal and will depart the Hawkeye basketball program.

Pemsl (6-foot-9, 248 pounds) played in 96 career games on teams that averaged 19 victories over the last four seasons. The native of Dubuque, Iowa, averaged 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

The big man was a valuable teammate on one NIT and two NCAA Tournament teams, all while overcoming three major surgeries over the last six years.

Unlike Robbins’ Pemsl’s transfer plans were not immediately available.

Latest Round of NBA Mocks as Iowa State’s Haliburton Safely in Top 10:

With Tyrese Haliburton announcing his intentions to enter the NBA Draft, most analysts have the Cyclones star safely inside the lottery.

The 6’5, 185-pound sophomore from Oshkosh, Wisconsin is ranked amongst draft analysts as the 12th best player in this year’s class.

Most mocks have him selected anywhere between 8th and 12th overall.

ESPN has him being selected #11 by the Sacramento Kings.

Haliburton is compared in NBA circles to Lonzo Ball and Dante Exum, both of which are tall and rangy point guards with high end court vision.

Haliburton averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 boards, and 6.5 assists per game this season for the Clones in 22 games.