Sports, Monday, April 20th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Iowa Wesleyan Names Wesley’s Finalists:

Last week Wesleyan announced the Male and Female Athlete of the Year finalists and now, the full list of award finalists has been released.

The Male Newcomer of the Year finalists are:

Carlos Lopez, Men’s Soccer

Cesar Arroyo, Men’s Soccer

Jaheem Hampton, Football and Track and Field

Sebastian Armenta, Football and Track and Field

Marvin Saintolien, Men’s Basketball

In order to be nominated for Newcomer of the Year, student-athletes must be in their first year at Iowa Wesleyan and have a standout season for their team or individually.

The finalists for Female Newcomer of the Year include:

De’Anna Houston, Track and Field

Maddie Williamson, Women’s Basketball

Morgan McCrea, Women’s Basketball

Teresea Diez Dorta, Women’s Golf

Ashley Pfadenhauer

The Tiger Service Award is the final award being presented.

In order to be nominated for the Tiger Service Award, student-athletes must be in good academic standing and highly involved in events, organizations, or leadership roles outside of athletics.

The finalists are:

Trevor Haasis, Men’s Soccer and Track and Field

Kayla Ford, Softball

Jenna Murphy, Volleyball

Members of the coaching staff, athletic department, and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee nominated student-athletes for each of the awards and narrowed down the finalists.

Award winners will be chosen based on voting by the athletic department and SAAC members.

The winners will be announced on April 22nd, 2020 over the Tiger Athletics’ social media accounts beginning at 7:00 pm.

Spring Sports Cancelled Indefinitely:

Following Friday’s recommendations to keep Iowa schools closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), all spring activities of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association are canceled.

The cancellation of all four boys’ and girls’ sports – golf, soccer, tennis, and track and field – was made by the IGHSAU and IHSAA in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Education and state officials. The decision was also approved by the IGHSAU and IHSAA boards.

Guidance from Governor Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Education, and the Iowa Department of Public Health had previously suspended spring activities through April 12, then through April 30.

Governor Reynolds announced the extended closure of in-person schooling and school activities with Department of Education executive director Dr. Ann Lebo at a news conference Friday.

This cancellation is effective for all spring practices, competitions, and postseason events.

Summer sports — baseball and softball — are suspended pending an assessment made in collaboration with state officials before June. Practice, competition, and postseason dates will be announced when they become available.

Both organizations will continue to follow guidelines from health and government officials in determining when it is safe to resume school activities and mass gatherings.

Pemsl Lands with Virginia Tech:

Former Dubuque Wahlert standout Cordell Pemsl will transfer to Virginia Tech for his final season per reports.

Pemsl spent four seasons at Iowa, including a redshirt season before deciding to move on from the program this year.

Pemsl appeared in 96 games in his career, starting just 14 while averaging 6 points and 4 boards.

The Hokies finished 16-16 last year and went 7-13 in the ACC.

Doyle Goes to the Indiana Fever in WNBA Draft:

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle is heading to Indianapolis.

The former Hawkeye star was selected 14th in the WNBA Entry Draft on Friday by the Indiana Fever.

The 5-9 Doyle was one of ten players named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American team — also earning third-team All-American honors from the Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association.

Doyle helped guide the Hawkeyes to a 23-7 record this season.

Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu was the number one overall pick, followed by her teammate Satou Sabally.