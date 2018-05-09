SPORTS MAY 9, 2018

Coming up today on the local sports scene. MPHS boys’ varsity tennis team will be playing in the district tournament at Maharishi School in Fairfield. Teams joining the Panthers Centerville, Davis County, Fairfield, Ft. Madison, Keokuk, Burlington Notre Dame and the host school.

The MPHS boys’ golf team finished as Runner-Up in the SEC Conference golf tournament. The Panthers shot 317, led by Jake Moffett, Bailey Shelledy, and Trace White all with scores of 78. Rhett Zeglen rounded out the team scoring with a score of 83, Trace White was named all conference. Washington won the team title and their two top golfers shared medalist honors as Jacob Van Osdal and Dalton Myers each with 76’s.

The Mt. Pleasant High School girls’ soccer team fell to Burlington-Notre Dame 6-1 Despite early pressure from the Panthers, the Nikes jumped out to a 2-0 lead by half. In goal was Ayden Ross who had 20 saves, M.P.’s lone goal was scored by Notre Dame on an own goal. In the JV Match Burlington-ND won also by a score of 3-0.

Jordon Magnani signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa. He plans to major in business.

Beginning with the next high school wrestling season an reorganization of the West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville wrestling program will take place. There will be a new host school Notre Dame and a new head coach, Future Hall of Fame coach Bill Plein will be at the helm of the program. Plein had spent 28 years coaching at Columbus Community before stepping down and now will be coaching for the Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville program next November.

The 7th grade girls track team traveled to Burlington on Monday May 7 for the Conference Track Meet. Individual results are as follows:

1st Place:

800 meter run – Audrey Lord 2:48.34

1500 meter run – Audrey Lord 5:49.18

Shuttle Hurdle Relay – (Destiny Vargas, Jayden Housh, Mica Carter, Andrea Lopreato) 1:20.94

Discus – Kylee Coleman 68-03

2nd Place:

100 Meter Hurdles – Andrea Lopreato 19.56

3rd Place:

4×100 Meter Relay – ( Tristan Shull, Andrea Lopreato, Mica Carter, Makenzie Musselman) 1:02.78

4×800 Meter Relay – (Izabelle Yoder, Eva Rounceville, Maleena Sylavong, Isabelle Meador) 12:43.97

The Mt. Pleasant 8th grade girls track team traveled to Burlington for their conference meet on Monday, May 7, 2018. They finished second with 123 points behind Fairfield with 150 points.

Individual Results:

1st Place Finishes:

Jenna Gilmore-100 m hurdles

Kenna Lamm-200 m hurdles

Distance Medley-Clare Schnicker, Mya Randall, Ralyn Seberg, Monroe Swain

Shuttle Hurdle-Jenna Gilmore, Abby Blint, Thanh Phung, Kenna Lamm

2nd Place Finishes:

Rayanna Jennings-800 m run

Jenna Gilmore-200 m hurdles

Jadan Brumbaugh-Shot put

3rd Place Finishes:

Allison Elmore- 100 m dash

4×800-Abby West, Kahlia Parish, Alyssa Dascher, Rayanna Jennings

Sprint Medley- Gisele Fajardo-Pena, Mya Randall, Clare Schincker, Ralyn Seberg

Thanh Phung-Long Jump

Jadan Brumbaugh-Discus

The Mt. Pleasant 7th grade boy’s track team finished 3rd in the middle school conference meet at Ft. Madison. 1st place finishes were picked up by Bryce Wilson in the 100 meter hurdles, Carter Amos in the shot put, 4×400 relay with Gabe Feldman, Jacob Richtman, Koen Dorothy and Reean Seberg. Shuttle hurdle relay Will Davidson, Jacob Richtman, Bowen Davis and Bryce Wilson.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade boys track team ran at the conference meet in Ft. Madison Monday. No team scores were made available, Mt. Pleasant id win 6 events.10 flight shuttle hurdle relay: Colton Hudson, Levi Graber, Morgan VanNyhs and Dalton Church. 1600 medley relay: Reece Fedler, Connor Axman, Josh Mueller and Dylan Hagans. 10 flight hurdles and 200 meter hurdles : Dalton Church. Dylan Hogans 800 meter run. 4×400 relay: Colton Hutson, Josh Mueller, Dylan Hagans and Isaiah Albright.