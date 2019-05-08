Sports, May 8th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Soccer:

Mount Pleasant Varsity Girls Soccer traveled to Fort Madison for a conference matchup. The tale of the game for Mount Pleasant was missed chances.

The Panthers tallied 18 shots with 9 on target. Fort Madison had only a couple of shots but capitalized 20 minutes into the game slotting it past Ayden Ross. Fort Madison held on for the 1-0 win. Mount Pleasant moves to 8-2(6-1 conference), they next play Thursday at home against Washington.

The JV game followed with the Panthers earning a 3-0 victory. Kendin Scheitlin headed home the first goal for the Panthers. Abby West scored the second from just outside the box. Regan Seberg scored the last goal on a distant shot that was too high for the keeper to save.

Boys’ Golf:

Rob Zeglen’s Mount Pleasant boys’ golf team are conference champions! The Panthers got strong individual performances up and down the lineup to help propel them to Southeast Conference gold yesterday at Washington Golf and Country Club.

Jake Moffett finished in 3rd place overall and had the best individual score for the Panthers, carding a 77.

Trace White finished 4th with an 81. Bailey Shelledy finished with an 84 which was good for 5th place.

Brevin Wilson helped the Panthers by shooting an 86, which was 7th. Rhett Zeglen and Reece Kempker rounded out the scorer’s for the Panthers as they shot a 93 and 104, respectively.

Congrats to Coach Zeglen and the Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ golf team on their conference championship!

Tennis’ Districts Today:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ tennis team will take part in district tournament play this morning at Fairfield Middle School at 8:00 a.m.

The district round will feature Centerville, Davis County, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Maharishi and Notre Dame.

The Panthers are coming off a 2nd place finish at the Southeast Conference meet on Monday night in Fairfield, as well.

Ford Named to All-Tournament Team:

Following the 2019 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball conference tournament, Iowa Wesleyan University’s Kayla Ford (JR/Washington, IL) was named to the SLIAC All-Tournament Team. Ford went 2 for 7, with one run for the Tigers during the tournament.

Busy, Busy, Busy, Thursday:

Tomorrow promises to be a very busy day in Mount Pleasant athletics as they will have several post-season events and big regular season matches.

Fresh off their conference title, the boys’ golf team will have their Sectional Meet at Flint Hills Golf Course in Burlington at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow. They’ll lock horns with Centerville, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Notre Dame, Washington and West Liberty.

Girls’ golf will compete in a triangular at Elks Farview Golf Club versus Fairfield and Keokuk at 4:00 p.m.

Boys’ and girls’ state qualifying track and field will come thru Mount Pleasant tomorrow, as will Assumption Davenport, Centerville, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Washington and West Burlington/Notre Dame.

Things will get underway at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex tomorrow at 4:00 p.m.

Girls’ varsity soccer will look to right the ship tomorrow as they host Washington at East Lake Park at 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer will travel to Washington for a conference match at 4:30 p.m.

Finally, girls’ tennis will dual against Davis County at East Lake Park at 4:30 p.m.