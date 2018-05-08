SPORTS MAY 8, 2018

The 7th grade girls track team traveled to Burlington on Monday May 7 for the Conference Track Meet. Individual results are as follows:

1st Place:

800 meter run – Audrey Lord 2:48.34

1500 meter run – Audrey Lord 5:49.18

Shuttle Hurdle Relay – (Destiny Vargas, Jayden Housh, Mica Carter, Andrea Lopreato) 1:20.94

Discus – Kylee Coleman 68-03

2nd Place:

100 Meter Hurdles – Andrea Lopreato 19.56

3rd Place:

4×100 Meter Relay – ( Tristan Shull, Andrea Lopreato, Mica Carter, Makenzie Musselman) 1:02.78

4×800 Meter Relay – (Izabelle Yoder, Eva Rounceville, Maleena Sylavong, Isabelle Meador) 12:43.97

The Mt. Pleasant 8th grade girls track team traveled to Burlington for their conference meet on Monday, May 7, 2018. They finished second with 123 points behind Fairfield with 150 points.

Individual Results:

1st Place Finishes:

Jenna Gilmore-100 m hurdles

Kenna Lamm-200 m hurdles

Distance Medley-Clare Schnicker, Mya Randall, Ralyn Seberg, Monroe Swain

Shuttle Hurdle-Jenna Gilmore, Abby Blint, Thanh Phung, Kenna Lamm

2nd Place Finishes:

Rayanna Jennings-800 m run

Jenna Gilmore-200 m hurdles

Jadan Brumbaugh-Shot put

3rd Place Finishes:

Allison Elmore- 100 m dash

4×800-Abby West, Kahlia Parish, Alyssa Dascher, Rayanna Jennings

Sprint Medley- Gisele Fajardo-Pena, Mya Randall, Clare Schincker, Ralyn Seberg

Thanh Phung-Long Jump

Jadan Brumbaugh-Discus

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade boys track team ran at the conference meet in Ft. Madison Monday. No team scores were made available, Mt. Pleasant id win 6 events.10 flight shuttle hurdle relay: Colton Hudson, Levi Graber, Morgan VanNyhs and Dalton Church. 1600 medley relay: Reece Fedler, Connor Axman, Josh Mueller and Dylan Hagans. 10 flight hurdles and 200 meter hurdles : Dalton Church. Dylan Hogans 800 meter run. 4×400 relay: Colton Hutson, Josh Mueller, Dylan Hagans and Isaiah Albright.

Coming up today on the local sports scene. The Southeast Conference boy’s golf tournament will be played at the Elks Fairview Course in Keokuk. MPHS girls’ soccer team plays at Burlington Notre Dame.

Number two ranked Marion defeated the Mt. Pleasant Panther boys in varsity soccer at Marion by a score of 3-1.

The pairings for the 2018 Southeast Iowa Super Conference boys’ soccer tournament have been announced. The tournament opens Friday May 11th with Columbus Community playing Mediapolis at 5 pm and IMS playing Highland at 6:45 pm. Those matches will be played at IMS. At Burlington Notre Dame at 5 pm Holy Trinity Catholic plays Central Lee and Notre Dame vs Danville at 6:45 pm. The semi-finals and finals will be played at Columbus Community with matches at 10 am, 11:45 am and the championship at 2 pm.

The MPHS boy’s tennis team won the Southeast Conference Tournament Title Monday in action at Ft. Madison Monday. The Panthers scored 19 points, Ft. Madison had 15, Fairfield 13 and Keokuk 7. For Mt. Pleasant Ethan Weber won #1 singles, Elijah Plooster won the #4 singles title and Donny Arledge won the #6 singles. Ethan Weber and Jack Schimmelpfennig won the #2 doubles crown.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls’ tennis team finished last in the Southeast Conference Tournament, Final team scores: Fairfield won the championship with 22 points, Ft Madison finished 2nd with 20, Keokuk scored 9 and Mt. Pleasant was last with Mt Pleasant 3 points and no champions.