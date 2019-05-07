Sports, May 7th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Boys Golf team is the 2019 Southeast Conf Tourney Champs! They won the tournament Tuesday with a team Score of …..328 Jake Moffett shot 77 and finished 3rd in medalist play. Trace White shot 81 good for 4th place. Bailey Shelledy had an 84 for 5th. Brevin Wilson 86 for 7th. Rhett Zeglen had a 93 and Reece Kempker shot 104.

Girls’ Tennis:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ tennis team took part in the Southeast Conference tennis meet yesterday in Fort Madison.

Here are the full results for the Panthers:

#1 Singles: Erin Zihlman placed fourth overall.

#2 Singles: Hallie Sandeen placed third.

#3 Singles: Shaleen Thiengmany placed third.

#4 Singles: Breeana Runyon placed third.

#5 Singles: Sierra Barton placed third.

#6 Singles: Olivia Larson placed third.

#1 Doubles: Zihlman/Sandeen placed fourth.

#2 Doubles: Thiengmany/Runyon placed second.

#3 Doubles: Barton/Larson placed second.

Fairfield won the conference meet with 26 total team points. Mount Pleasant finished third.

The girls’ will take on Davis County at home at East Lake Park at 4:30 on Thursday.

Boys’ Tennis:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ tennis team also competed in the Southeast Conference meet yesterday.

The Panthers fared well:

#1 Singles: Corbin Broeker placed third.

#2 Singles: Jaxon Hoyle placed second.

#3 Singles: Donny Arledge placed fourth.

#4 Singles: Clayton Henricksen placed third.

#5 Singles: David Nyugen took first overall!

#6 Singles: Jack Schimmelpfennig took first overall!

#1 Doubles: Broeker/Hoyle placed second.

#2 Doubles: Arledge/Schimmelpfennig took third.

#3 Doubles: Nyugen/Henriksen placed first overall!

As a team, Mount Pleasant finished 2nd at yesterday’s conference meet. Just four team points behind first-place Fort Madison.

The boys’ will have districts on Thursday, taking on Centerville, Davis County, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Maharishi and Notre Dame at Fairfield.

Boys’ Soccer:

Mount Pleasant struck first, but it was all Marion after that — as the Indians scored the next five goals to defeat the Panthers 5-1 last night at East Lake Park.

Mount Pleasant’s lone goal was scored by Nathan Rauenbuehler early in the first half. The Indians got to level terms at recess, then exploded for four second half goals.

The loss drops the Panthers to 10-4 on the year, they’ll be in a tournament at Independence this Saturday.

College Wrestling:

Former Mediapolis Bulldog, current UNI Panther and NCAA National Champion Drew Foster took part in the annual Beat the Streets Grapple in the Garden in New York City yesterday.

Foster competed in the 86-kilogram weight class and defeated former Penn State great David Taylor in: 36 seconds via injury.

Taylor was gold-medalist at the 2018 World Championships in Budapest and was a two-time national champion at Penn State.

Congrats to Foster for his triumph in the Big Apple.

Today’s Schedule:

Girls’ Soccer — vs. Fort Madison (5:00 p.m.) – JV to follow

Boys’ Golf — Conference Meet vs. Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Washington at Washington Golf and Country Club. (10:00 a.m.)