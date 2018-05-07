SPORTS MAY 7, 2018

Coming up today on the local sports scene. The Southeast Conference girl’s tennis tournament will be played at Fairfield Middle School. The Southeast Conference boy’s conference tennis meet will be played at Ft. Madison. The MPHS boy’s soccer team travels to #2 ranked Marion to play JV and varsity action. The middle school conference track meets will be run today, girls at Burlington and boys at Ft. Madison.

The MPHS boys golf team was in a tri-angular Friday, Washington won the event with a 159, MPHS 2nd 168 and host school Ft. Madison 180. For the Panthers Trace White shot 39, Jake Moffett 42, Bailey Shelledy 43 and Brevin Wilson 44, Austin Buckert 47 and Rhett Zeglen 48.

Burlington Notre Dame defeated the MPHS Panther tennis team in Burlington Friday night 8-1, Ethan Weber won at #1 singles for the Panthers.

Panther boy’s soccer team won 5 to 1 at Ft. Madison Friday. First half goal by Jadyn Vongsavath with assist from Noel Lopez. Second half goals by Cade Warner, Paris Chounlamany unassisted. Ovidio Cardona with assist from Kyle Medina and final goal by Payton Kelly on a corner kick. Logan Lee was in goal for his first varsity start.

The 7th grade girls track team traveled to Washington on Friday May 4th. Individual results are as follows:

1st place: Shuttle Hurdle Relay – (Tristan Shull, Jayden Housh, Mica Carter, Andrea Lopreato) 1:22.54

2nd Place: 4×100 meter relay – (Tristan Shull, Andrea Lopreato, Mica Carter, Mackenzie Musselman)

1:03.86

Discus – Kylee Coleman 70-03

3rd Place:

4×800 meter relay – (Izabelle Yoder, Eva Rounceville, Maleena Sylavong, Isabelle Meador) 13:07.68

100 meter hurdles – Andrea Lopreato 20.35

4×400 meter relay – (Eva Rounceville, Andrea Barrios, Chloe Ward, Izabelle Yoder) 5:18.48

The Mt. Pleasant 8th grade girls track team traveled to Washington Friday for a major relay event. They finished second with 130 points behind Fairfield with 145 points.

Individual Results:

1st Places:

Shuttle Hurdle: Jenna Gilmore, Abby Blint, Thanh Phung, Kenna Lamm

Distance Medley- Clare Schnicker, Mya Randall, Ralyn Seberg, Monroe Swain

Kenna Lamm- 200 m hurdles

2nd Places:

4×800-Abby West, Malena Yocum, Kahlia Parrish, Alyssa Dascher

Allsion Elmore- 100 m dash

Kenna Lamm- 400 m dash

Jenna Gilmore- 100 m hurdles

Jadan Brumbaugh- Shot put

3rd Places:

Abby Blint- 1500 m run

Allison Elmore- 200 m dash

Sprint Medley- Giesle Fajardo-Pena, Mya Randall, Clare Schnicker, Ralyn Seberg

Jenna Gilmore- 200 m hurdles

Alyssa Dascher- 800 m run, discus

Thanh Phung- Long jump

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) announced the 2018 Softball All-Conference award winners. Iowa Wesleyan had two individuals receive All-Conference recognition. Samantha McIlwain was named Second Team All-Conference Pitcher. McIlwain ended the regular season in second place on the conference leaderboards, finishing the season with 93 strikeouts. She led the Tigers with 103 innings pitched and pitched fourteen complete games. On the season, McIlwain recorded two shutouts and one save. With her sixth strike out against Webster University in her final game of the season, McIlwain became the career strikeout record holder for Iowa Wesleyan with 451 career strikeouts. Zoie Carney earned All-Sportsmanship Team honors for the 2018 season. Carney played in nine games this season for the Tigers. The SLIAC recognizes one member from each institution that best represents the qualities of sportsmanship throughout the season.

The Iowa Wesleyan athletic department has named Samantha McIlwain as the April Student-Athlete of the Month. McIlwain was the top pitcher for the Tiger Softball team this season, leading the team with 103 innings pitched. She also earned four of the team’s six wins during the month of April. She ended the regular season with 93 strikeouts, second best in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. On April 23, McIlwain recorded a season high 13 strikeouts against Principia College. In her final game of the year, she struck out six Webster University batters, giving her 451 career strikeouts in her four year career at Iowa Wesleyan. The sixth strikeout moved her into first place in the Iowa Wesleyan softball record books for career strikeouts.