SPORTS MAY 6, 2018

Justify won the 2018 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on a muddy wet track from 3″ of rain that fell in the area leading up to the race. Mike Smith, 52 year old jockey was in the irons. Justify is the 1st winner of the derby to not run a single race as a two year old.

Coming up on Monday on the local sports scene. The Southeast Conference girl’s tennis tournament will be played at Fairfield Middle School. The Southeast Conference boy’s conference tennis meet will be played at Ft. Madison. The MPHS boy’s soccer team travels to #2 ranked Marion to play JV and varsity action. The middle school conference track meets will be run Monday, girls at Burlington and boys at Ft. Madison.