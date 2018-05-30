SPORTS MAY 31, 2018

Iowa Valley edged New London for the Class 1A girls golf championship on the American Legion Course in Marshalltown. The teams tied at 740 they went to the #5 golfer, IV had a 213 while New London had a 228 total with Carlie Loyd. Casey Noble was medalist champion with 153. Other Tiger scores: Addie Pry 186, Jaden Streeter 199, Summer Malot 202 and Hanna Ortberg 284.

Class 2A was won by Van Meter, medalist champion was Morgan Weber of Dike New Hartford 148. Ruthie Jahn of Mediapolis shot a 183 total and tied for 20th in medalist play.

Class 3A was won by Washington with a score of 662, Medalist champion was Britta Snyder of Gilbert who shot a 142, Sarah Nachos of Washington finished 3rd at 158 and her younger sister Anna Nachos shot 159 for 4th.

Class 4A was won by Waukee shooting 680, West Des Moines Valley was 2nd at 711. Medalist champion was Brooke Boardman of Waukee with a 151 18 hole score.