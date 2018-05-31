SPORTS MAY 31, 2018

Mt. Pleasant got back on the winning track in girl’s high school softball by winning at home Wednesday night against Wapello, Panthers beat the Arrows 5-4, Keelyn McNamee threw a no hitter and Sam Broeker was 4 for 4 at the plate to lead the team to their 2nd win of the season. Anni Liechty had a double and an RBI to join 4 other Panthers who drove in runs. Mt. Pleasant did commit 7 errors in the field to give Wapello some base runners but the Panther pitching and hitting won out. Tonight the Panthers travel Ft. Madison to play a conference double header.

OTHER AREA SOFTBALL SCORES: Central Lee split with Ft. Madison, Hawks won the opener 14-5, Bloodhounds won the 2nd game 6-5. New London rolled over Lone Tree 14-0.

AREA BASEBALL SCORES: New London 7 Lone tree 4, Cedr Rapids Kennedy 11 Burlington 9.

Baseball tonight has the Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team playing a conference double header at Ft. Madison.

Iowa Valley edged New London for the Class 1A girls golf championship on the American Legion Course in Marshalltown. The teams tied at 740 they went to the #5 golfer, IV had a 213 while New London had a 228 total with Carlie Loyd. Casey Noble was medalist champion with 153. Other Tiger scores: Addie Pry 186, Jaden Streeter 199, Summer Malot 202 and Hanna Ortberg 284.

Class 2A was won by Van Meter, medalist champion was Morgan Weber of Dike New Hartford 148. Ruthie Jahn of Mediapolis shot a 183 total and tied for 20th in medalist play.

Class 3A was won by Washington with a score of 662, Medalist champion was Britta Snyder of Gilbert who shot a 142, Sarah Nachos of Washington finished 3rd at 158 and her younger sister Anna Nachos shot 159 for 4th.

Class 4A was won by Waukee shooting 680, West Des Moines Valley was 2nd at 711. Medalist champion was Brooke Boardman of Waukee with a 151 18 hole score.

Southeastern Community College (SCC) is rolling out men’s and women’s cross country programs in August. Well-regarded Head Coach Mike Klesner and Assistant Coach Cassie Stuflick have been chosen to lead the teams. Klesner comes to SCC after a decade as the head coach for Danville High School’s cross country team. With Danville in a favorable position, Klesner says he is ready to take on a new challenge. Klesner was Stuflick’s coach during her years in high school. Under his direction in 2012, Stuflick became the best cross country runner in the program’s history at the Class 2A state championship. She continued on to have a successful career at Clarke University.