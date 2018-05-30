SPORTS MAY 30, 2018

Mt Pleasant baseball team picked up their 2nd and 3rd wins of the season defeating Keokuk 21-0 in the 1st game of a home double header Tuesday night, Colby Potts picked up the win on the mound. In game two the Panthers won 8-1.

Keokuk downed Mt. Pleasant in the 1st game of a conference softball at Maple Leaf Field double header 10-5

MPHS girls’ soccer team beat Fairfield 2-0 on the East Lake pitch in the regional semi final. Panthers now play at Pella Monday night in the finals.

New London leads the girls class 1A State Golf Tournament after the first 18 holes with a 367 score, Iowa Valley is in 2nd with a 369 total. Casey Noble of New London leads the way with a 77 score to lead medalist play. Other Tiger scores Addie Pry shot 94, Summer Malott 97 and Jaden Sreeter 99. Carlie Loyd shot 118 and Hannah Ortberg added a 150.

Class 2A State Golf Tournament is led by Van Meter with a 361 score. Medalist after the 1st day is Morgan Weber of Dike New Hartford shooting a 75, Ruthie Jahn of Mediapolis is 22nd in medal play with a 1st round score of 93.

Class 3A Washington leads the way with a 334 score, in medal play freshman Anna Nachos leads with a 71 score, her sister Sara a senior for the Demons shot 83. Gilbert is in 2nd with a 339 total.

Class 4A is led by Waukee with a 360 score.