SPORTS MAY 3, 2018

It’s a busy sports day today with a lot of activities scheduled, the weather may play havoc with some of the events. The Southeast Conference girls and boys conference track meet is scheduled to be run at Washington, the start time has been moved up to 2:30 pm. The MPHS girl’s golf team plays at Washington in a quadrangular. Ft. Madison comes to Mt. Pleasant to play JV and varsity girls’ soccer. The MPHS boys’ tennis team plays at Maharishi in Fairfield.

The Central Lee high School boy’s golf team won their 2nd tournament title this week by winning the Southeast Iowa Super conference Tournament on the Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course in Ft. Madison. The Hawks shot a 330 score, Winfield Mt. Union was 2nd with a 337, New London was third with 341. Medalist honors went to Kaleb Hagge of Winfield Mt. Union and Isaac Moeller of Central Lee who both shot 3 over par 75 scores.

The 7th grade girl’s track ran at Fort Madison Tuesday May 1st. Individual results are as follows:

1st Place:

800 meter run – Audrey Lord – 2:57.31

1500 meter run – Audrey Lord- 5:52.68

Discus – Kylee Coleman – 72-10

2nd Place:

100 Meter Hurdles – Andrea Lopreato – 20.02

Shuttle Hurdle Relay – (Tristan Shull, Jayden Housh, Mica Carter, Andrea Lopreato) 1:23.59

3rd Place:

4×100 Meter Relay – ( Tristan Shull, Andrea Lopreato, Mica Carter, Makenzie Musselman) 1:01.66

4×400 Meter Relay – (Kali Barnett, Andrea Barrios, Chloe Ward, Izabelle Yoder) 5:20.87

4×800 Meter Relay – (Izabelle Yoder, Eva Rounceville, Maleena Sylavong, Isabelle Meador) 13:12.77

The Mt Pleasant Middle School Girls 8th grade track team traveled to Fort Madison Tuesday, May 1, 2018. They finished second behind Fairfield.

Individual Results:

1st Place Finishes:

Jenna Gilmore- 100 m hurdles

Shuttle Hurdle- Jenna Gilmore, Abby Blint, Thanh Phung (Tawn Fung), Kenna Lamm

Jadan Brumbaugh- Shot Put

2nd Place Finishes

Kenna Lamm-400 m dash, 200 m hurdles

4×100- Ralyn Seberg, Mya Randall, Thanh Phung, Allison Elmore

Distance Medley-Clare Schnicker, Mya Randall, Ralyn Seberg, Rayanna Jennings

3rd Place Finishes:

Allison Elmore- 100 m dash, 200 m dash

Monroe Swain- 800 m run

Jenna Gilmore-200 m hurdles

4×400- Abby West, Marie Sitar, Alyssa Dascher, Kahila Parrish

Sprint Medley- Gisele Fajardo-pena, Mya Randall, Clare Schnicker, Ralyn Seberg

Jadan Brumbaugh-Discus

The Mt. Pleasant USBC Association will conduct its annual Spring Membership Meeting Thursday May 3 at the Splitz Lounge, Iris Bowling Center. The meal begins at 6:00pm with meeting starting at 6:30. Bring a covered dish to share. The business meeting will follow with reports from each League and State Conventions attended by delegates. Election will be held for President, 1st Vice President, and three Directors. Following the meeting Tournament trophies for first place winners will be presented and yearly recognitions will also be made.