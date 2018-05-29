SPORTS MAY 29, 2018

The #2 ranked Marion Indians defeated the Mt. Pleasant Panther boys 4-0 in Substate Championship soccer Saturday on the Marion Pitch. It’s the 2nd time this season the two teams have played, Marion won the regular season meeting 3-1, and with Saturday’s win they advance onto the State Soccer Championships in Des Moines this upcoming weekend with a perfect 15-0 record. Mt. Pleasant ends the year with a 12-7 record.

The MPHS girls’ soccer team opens up their tournament trail at home tonight when they host Fairfield in Regional semi final play at 5 pm at the East Lake Park Pitch, the winner moves onto the finals at Pella June 4th against the winner of tonight’s match between Pella and Grinnell.

Class 1A Regional soccer action has Wapello at Davenport Assumption, Columbus Community at Holy Trinity Catholic, Mediapolis at West Liberty.

Mt. Pleasant and Keokuk open up play in the Southeast Conference softball and baseball races tonight. The softball teams will play a twin bill at Maple Field beginning at 5:30 pm, the baseball teams will battle on the Maple Leaf diamond for two games also beginning at 5:30 pm. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be broadcasting the 1st game of the baseball double header live starting at 5:30 pm, we also will give you score and action updates on the girl’s softball opener during our broadcast. Mt. Pleasant softball team played in the L&M tournament Saturday and defeated Muscatine 11-1, then lost to West Liberty 10-0 and fell to L&M 12-5, Panthers are 1-4 going into Tuesday’s action. The M.P. baseball team is also 1-4, they picked up their 1st win Friday night at home against Chariton 8-5.

Class 3A girls’ state golf meet is at the Coldwater Course in Ames on May 29th and 30th. The Washington Demon girls’ team will be back in action at state and are one of the favorites to capture the team title. These area Individual Qualifiers will be involved in Medalist competition including defending state meet medalist Sarah Nacos of Washington, Anna Nacos of Washington , Kiki Guo of Washington, Lauryn Wagner of Burlington Notre Dame, and Megan Strabala of Washington.

The Class 1A girls’ state golf meet is May 29 and 30 at the American Legion Course in Marshalltown. New London who finished 2nd in the team race last year is back again to try and capture the title, led by runnerup medalist last year Casey Noble of New London who shot a 75 in the regional final to be medalist. Also in the medalist competition at state will be Jaden Streeter of New London, Aubrey Duncan of Columbus Community, Lexee Hartsock of Winfield-Mt.Union, and Addie Pry of New London.

In Class 2A Ruthie Jahn of Mediapolis qualified for state medalist play, 2A state meet will be May 29th & 30th at Lake Panorama Golf Course.