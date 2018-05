SPORTS MAY 27, 2018

The #2 ranked Marion Indians defeated the Mt. Pleasant Panther boys 4-0 in Substate Championship soccer Saturday on the Marion Pitch. It’s the 2nd time this season the two teams have played, Marion won the regular season meeting 3-1, and with Saturday’s win they advance onto the State Soccer Championships in Des Moines this upcoming weekend with a perfect 15-0 record. Mt. Pleasant ends the year with a 12-7 record.