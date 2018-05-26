SPORTS MAY 26, 2018

Mt. Pleasant is one win away from qualifying for the 2018 boy’s state soccer championships, today at noon they will battle undefeated and #2 ranked Marion High School on the Indians home pitch, the winner will advance onto the state championships next weekend in Des Moines. Mt. Pleasant and Marion met once before this season and Marion won 3-1. The Mt. Pleasant girls’ soccer team will open up tournament action on Tuesday May 29th when they host Fairfield at 5 pm on the East Lake Park pitch at 5 pm Fairfield won in the 1st round of the regional tournament this past Thursday winning 2-1 over PCM, MPHS had a 1st round bye.

Mt. Pleasant Panther varsity baseball team picked up the first win of the season with a 8-5 win over Chariton at Maple Leaf Field Friday night. OTHER AREA BASEBALL SCORES: Burlington swept Keokuk 8-0 and 16-4, Cardinal 10 WMU 0, Notre Dame 5 Lone tree 4, Central Lee 6 Wapello 2, Mediapolis 5 Holy Trinity Catholic 2.

Ethan Weber of the Mt. Pleasant High School tennis team played in the State Tennis Singles Tournament in Waterloo Friday. In the 1st round he fell to 4th seed Reed Miller of CB St. Albert 6-0, 7-5. Played in next round against Kade Carpenter from Spencer and won by injury default, then lost to Jack Lucy of Dubuque Wahlert and was eliminated from the tournament.

WMU finished 4th and New London tied for 5th in Class 1A state golf. Kaleb Hagge 2nd in medalist play with a 148 1 stroke behind the winner Jacob Hessner of East Buchanan. Clayton Phillips was low for New London with a 161 score.

Central Lee finished 6th in Class 2A State golf shooting 640, PCM won with 619, Isaac Moeller low for Central Hawks with 155

Washington finished 7th in Class 3A State golf shooting 663, Central DeWitt won with 609. Jacob Vanosdol low for Demons with 161. Lucas Scherf of Grinnell medalist with 142.

MPHS softball team is playing in the L&M Tournament today. AREA SOFTBALL SCORES FROM LAST NIGHT: Burlington 3 Benton 0, Burlington 6 Center Point-Urbana 5, West Burlington-Notre Dame 6 Highland 5, WMU 13 Cardinal 5, Central Lee 10 Wapello 0, Washington swept Ft. Madison 5-2 and 10-0, Pekin 10 Danville 1, L&M 11 New London 0.