SPORTS MAY 25, 2018

MAY 25, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team fell to North Scott in Eldridge last night by a 3-0 score. Colby Potts went the distance on the mound for M.P. he gave up 3 runs off 4 hits, walked 1 and struck out 3. Rylan Seb3rg had a double and Colby Potts was 2-3 at the plate. North Scott won the JV game 7-6. Panthers host Chariton in JV-varsity action at Maple Leaf Field beginning at 5 pm.

OTHER AREA BASEBALL SCORES: New London 7 Central Lee 5, HTC 5 Danville 3, Pekin 16 Winfield Mt. Union 1, Mediapolis 24 Columbus 1.

AREA SOFTBALL SCORES: Burlington swept Danville 16-6 and 6-2, New London 9 Central Lee 4, L&M 5 Highland 0, Wapello 10 West Burlington-Notre Dame 0, WMU 8 Pekin 6.

Ethan Weber will represent Mt. Pleasant high School in the State Singles and Doubles Tennis Tournament in Waterloo today. Ethan, a senior, played #1 singles for the Panthers all season and qualified for state as a district runner-up.

The Iowa High School boys’ state golf championship tournaments began yesterday around Iowa. The Class 1A action is being played at the Westwood Country Club in Newton, Winfield Mt. Union and New London are involved in that action. The 1A team race is something of a logjam, as the top five teams are all separated by just eight strokes. Harris-Lake Park 345. Westwood (Sloan) is second at 348, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3rd at 350, Bishop Garrigan 352 and Winfield-Mt. Union 5th 353, New London is tied for 6th at 356. Defending State Champion Medalist Kaleb Hagge of WMU is in 2nd place after day one as he shot a 3 over par 74, one shot behind Jacob Hesner of East Buchanan. Clayton Phillips of New London had the low round for the Tigers, he shot an 82.

In the Class 2A State Golf competition Central Lee is in 6th place in the team score with a 44 over par 324 score, Carroll Kuemper leads the team race with a 302. Isaac Moeller paced the Hawks with a 79.

In Class 3A, The Washington Demons are seventh after the first day at the state meet in Fort Dodge. The Demons shot 336, Central DeWitt tops the leaderboard after the first round with a 300 team score. Washington is led by Jacob Van Osdol and Dalton Myers each at 81.