Sports, May 24th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Boys’ Golf:

The Mt. Pleasant Panther boys’ golf team competed yesterday in the opening round of the Class 3A State Golf Tournament in Fort Dodge.

Here are the official results from yesterday:

Jake Moffett – 77

Trace White – 83

Brevin Wilson – 88

Rhett Zeglen – 87

Bailey Shelledy – 89

Reece Kempker – 106

And the full day one team standings:

1.) Nevada – 300

2.) Spirit Lake – 303

3.) Spencer – 307

t4.) Central DeWitt – 317

t4.) Norwalk – 317

5.) Pella – 318

t6.) Clear Lake – 319

t6.) Oskaloosa – 319

9th.) Carroll – 325

10.) Mt. Pleasant – 335

Golfing will resume this morning at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at 8:00 a.m., stay tuned to KILJ for all the latest. Updates today from State Golf are brought to you by Zeglen Construction.

Girls’ Soccer:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ soccer team hosted Fairfield in the opening round of sub-state last night at East Lake Park.

The Panthers secured the win 2-1, holding off the late Fairfield attack to end the game.

Sydney Doak got the scoring started off a Mary West shot that hit the post with 33:43 remaining.

Doak then scored the 2nd on a long range volley with 23:57 remaining off a Chloe Warner pass.

Fairfield would add intrigue late on a penalty kick but it wasn’t enough to come all the way back.

Ayden Ross made 6 saves in the net for the Panthers.

Mount Pleasant (13-5) will now travel to Pella for the semi-finals of sub-state next Tuesday.

Softball:

The Mt. Pleasant softball team was swept in last night’s double header at #3 Albia.

In game one, Albia jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and a 10-0 lead after two, to pull away.

In game two, again the Dees jumped out to an early lead, striking for two runs quickly in the bottom of the first.

They would then add one run in 3rd and another in the 4th to complete the scoring.

The Panthers are now 1-2 on the year.

They’ll battle Columbus and Wapello over the weekend at Louisa-Muscatine High School.

Baseball:

The Panther baseball team will look to continue what was a strong start to their 2019 season against 3A #1 Davenport Assumption.

The Knights return several key players from last year’s 3A State Title team, including University of Central Florida recruit LHP Nick Gottilla.

The good news for Mt. Pleasant is that the Knights have started this season 6-4 and 4-3 to Moline.

The Panthers were up big on Iowa City Regina in the opening game of the year before the contest was called because of rain and poor mound conditions.

Tonight’s doubleheader will begin with game one at 6:00 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo.

Boys’ Tennis:

Corbin Broeker and Jaxon Hoyle will be at the 2019 Class 1A State Tennis tournament this morning, with play beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Broeker and Hoyle will take on Grinnell’s Lewis Jolly and AJ Wilkins.

The winner of that will take on Denison-Schleiswig’s Sean Moran and Collin Reis or Caleb Hammerlinck and Max Olsan of Ballard, who are currently ranked #4.

The tournament is being played at BYRNES PARK TENNIS CENTER, WATERLOO.