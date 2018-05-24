SPORTS MAY 24, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant High School boys’ soccer team is one win away from qualifying for the 2018 state soccer championships in Des Moines. Last night on the East lake pitch they defeated Washington in the substate semi final match 4-0. Goals were scored by Paris Chounlamany (2), Payton Kelly and the Demons scored an own goal. M.P. now advances on to play Marion at Marion Saturday against the #2 ranked Indians in the championship match at noon that sends the winner to the championship tournament May 31st thru June 2nd in Des Moines. Marion won 6-1 over Clear Creek Amana last night in the other semi final. Mt. Pleasant and Marion met earlier in the year, Panthers fell 3-1 in that match on May 7th.

In Class 1A substate soccer action: Solon defeated Holy Trinity Catholic 5-0, the Crusaders end the year with an 8-10 record, the Spartans advance to Saturday’s final match against Iowa Mennonite School who won over Notre Dame-West Burlington last night in a semi 2-1.

Dubuque Wahlert defeated Columbus Community/WMU 3-0, the Eagles now play Davenport Assumption in the substate final Saturday, the Knights won 2-0 over West Liberty last night.

Central Lee handed the Mt. Pleasant Panther varsity softball team a 10-9 defeat. Chi Glaha suffered the loss for the Panthers in the circle, Sophie Turner got the win for Central. Glaha was 3-4 at the plate, Makayla Cam went 4-4. The Hawks were led by Sophie Woodley and Makenna Hall each had 3 hits. The 0-2 Panthers play in the L&M Tournament Saturday, Central Lee hosts New London tonight. New London last night won over Mediapolis 10-1, Camryn Blint threw a 1 hitter while striking out nine Bullettes. Laney Loyd went 4-5 to lead the Tiger hitting, Rachael Kennedy had the only Mepo hit.

The MPHS baseball JV and varsity teams will be playing at North Scott tonight, action begins at 5 pm with JV play, varsity will follow.

The Winfield-Mt. Union and New London boys’ golf teams open play today in the 1A State Golf Tournament today at Westwood Golf Course in Newton. Kaleb Hagge of WMU is the defending medalist champion in Class 1A. The Wolves as a team finished third in the state a year ago. New London qualified for state as a District Champion, the 36 hole tournament will conclude Friday.

The Washington Demon boys’ golf team is competing today and tomorrow at the 3A state tournament at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.