SPORTS MAY 23, 2018

Marion downed the Mt. Pleasant Panther girls in varsity softball on the Indians home field last night 12-11. Trinity Krabill had a homer, Lindy Vantiger had a grand slam home run. M.P. gave up 4 runs in the bottom of the 7th to lose the game. Panthers host Central Lee in a JV-varsity double header beginning at 5:30 pm.

#1 ranked Davenport Assumption won two one run games against the Mt. Pleasant Panthers on Maple Leaf Field last night by scores of 8-6 and 8-7. Game one saw Bryce Anderson take the loss on the mound allowing 3 runs off one hit and he struck out two. Cooper Huckabone went 2-3 with a double and RBI. Trace White added a double. In game two Jordon Magnani started on the mound pitched 4 innings, gave up 8 runs off 11 hits and struck out 4. Caleb potts homered, Cooper Huckabone was 3-4 with a double and 3 RBI’s.

Tonight the substate semifinals will be played in Class 2A boys’ substate soccer with Washington coming to Mt. Pleasant to Play the Panthers and Clear Creek going to Marion to play the Indians.

CLASS 1A-SUBSTATE ACTION TONIGHT:

Dubuque Wahlert plays Columbus Community/WMU at 5 pm at Assumption.

Holy Trinity Catholic plays at Solon, and Burlington Notre Dame/W.B. travels to IMS.

The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has honored Jonathan Ita of the MPHS boys’ track team IATC Academic All State for track & field. Jonathan is a senior and was a middle distance runner for the Panthers this past season.

Monday night the New London School board approved the hiring of Mike McBeth as the activities director, Mike replaces Chris Selby and Charles Lorber who shared the position and recently retired.