SPORTS MAY 22, 2018

The MPHS girls’ golf team ended their season at the 3A Regional golf tournament on the Emeis Course in Davenport Monday. M.P. shot a 426 score, Washington won the team title with a 341 score. For MPHS Annie Liechty shot 97 and finished 9th in medalist play just one spot off qualifying for state. Kerri Herr shot 106, Tori Witthoff 11 and Melody Miller 112.

Here is a look at the team scores, medalist scores and state meet qualifiers, state meet is at the Coldwater Course in Ames on May 29th and 30th.

1, Washington 341 STATE QUALIFIER

Maquoketa 396 STATE QUALIFIER Central DeWitt 412 Davenport Assumption 417

5.Center Point-Urbana 422

West Liberty 424 Mount Pleasant 426 Solon 437 Fairfield 465 Marion 486

Individual Qualifiers:

Medalist—-Sarah Nacos, Washington 77

Anna Nacos, Washington 80

Olivia Leinart, Assumption 85

Natalea Cook, Center Point-Urbana 87

Kiki Guo, Washington 88

Taylor Thede, Maquoketa 91

Lauryn Wagner, Burlington Notre Dame 91

Megan Strabala, Washington 96

The Class 1A Regional Girls’ Golf Tournament for area teams was played at the Sigourney Golf & Country Club. New London won the region and advances to state May 29 and 30 at the American Legion Course in Marshalltown. Here are the team and medalist scores.

New London 349 STATE QUALIFIER Iowa Valley 376 STATE QUALIFIER Winfield-Mt. Union 379 Calamus-Wheatland 387 English Valleys 393 Durant 417 Central Decatur 447 Wayne 451 Martensdale-St. Marys 456

Individual Qualifiers for state:

Medalist was Casey Noble of New London 75

Kristen Schaff, Central Decatur 85

Jaden Streeter, New London 85

Aubrey Duncan, Columbus Junction 87

Lexee Hartsock, Winfield-Mt.Union 89

Addie Pry, New London 89

Caleigh Smith, Iowa Valley 89

Kyla Gehring, Iowa Valley 90

In Class 2A Regional golf, Ruthis Jahn of Mediapolis qualified for state medalist play, the 2A state meet will be May 29th & 30th at Lake Panorama Golf Course.

In boys’ substate soccer action Monday night: Class 2A at Clear Creek Washington beat Keokuk 1-0, Clear Creek 7 Ft. Madison 0. Wednesday night the substate semifinals will be played with Washington coming to Mt. Pleasant to Play the Panthers and Clear Creek going to Marion to play the Indians.

CLASS 1A-SUBSTATE RESULTS AND NEXT ROUND PAIRING TOMORROW NIGHT:

Dubuque Wahlert 10 Wapello 0, Columbus Community/WMU 10 Clinton Prince of Peace 0….Wahlert plays Columbus Community/WMU at 5 pm at Assumption.

Holy Trinity Catholic 2 Central Lee 0, Notre Dame/West Burlington 6 Danville/New London 0…..Holy Trinity at Solon and Notre Dame/W.B. at IMS.

#2 ranked Class 1A Iowa City Regina defeated Mt. Pleasant in high school baseball at Maple Leaf Field last night 11-1. Colby Potts suffered the loss on the mound allowing 2 runs off 4 hits and struck out 5 in four innings of action. Jordon Magnani had two doubles to lead the Panther bats, Caleb Potts drove in the Panther run. Tonight the Panthers host #1 ranked Davenport Assumption for two varsity games beginning at 5:30 pm.

The MPHS softball teasm open up action tonight for the 2018 season. M.P. will travel to Marion for a JV-varsity double header beginning at 5:30 pm