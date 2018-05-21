SPORTS MAY 21, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls golf team plays in the Class 3A Regional Tournament at the Emeis Course in Davenport. Assumption is the host and will be competing against the Panthers along with Center Point-Urbana, Dewitt Central, Fairfield, Keokuk, Maquoketa, Marion, Notre Dame, Solon, Washington, West Liberty.

Class 2A substate action for Mt. Pleasant in boys’ soccer is starting this week. The Panthers drew a 1st round bye for tonight and will play in the semi-finals at East Lake Park Pitch on May 23rd at 5 pm. M.P. will host the winner of the 1st round match between Washington and Keokuk being played tonight at Clear Creek-Amana at 5 pm as part of a double header, at 7 pm Ft. Madison will play Clear Creek, that winner plays at Marion on Wednesday.

The Class 1A Substate begins tonight….At 5 pm at Burlington Notre Dame Central Lee will play Holy Trinity Catholic, at 7 pm Notre Dame/West Burlington hosts Danville/New London.

The MPHS JV and varsity baseball teams open the 2018 summer season at home tonight against Iowa City Regina, the JV play at 5 pm and the varsity follows at 7 pm. Colby Potts will be the starting pitcher throwing to his twin brother Caleb who will be catching.

The 2018 State Coed Track Meet finished up early Saturday evening in Des Moines. The three day meet featured several 20all time best performances, along with numerous records. The weather was perfect for all but two hours in the middle of Saturday afternoon when action stopped for a thunderstorm that moved thru the area. The MPHS girls’ track team finished 16th in the team race with 16 points, led by 2nd place finishes by Lexie Magnani in the shot put and a 2nd place finish by Maggie Cristoforo in the 400 meter hurdles. The MPHS boys team finished 7th in the team race with 37 points led by a 2nd place finish by the shuttle hurdle relay team of Keegan Rich, Chase Lamm, Cole Burns and Jake Lowe. Burns picked up a 3rd place finish in the 110 high hurdles and Rich placed 3rd in the long jump,

Danville girls’ track team won the Class 1A team title with a 56 point performance. The Bears won 4 relays to pile up 40 of those points. They won the 4 by 100, 4 by 200, 4 by 400 and sprint medley relays. New London scored 25 team points and had a relay championship in the distance medley relay.

The 1st Annual ‘Running On Empty’ Geode Challenge and Family Fun Day Hosted by the Friends of Geode group Geode State Park will be run June 23rd with 5k & 10+k Trail runs with awards

10+k Ruck Trail run w/35lb pack with awards There will be food, Kids activities, Demonstrations, Craft vendors, Fundraising auction All proceeds go to the Concession Renovation Project at the beach at Geode State Park

Campsites will be hard to come by this Memorial Day weekend. Most electrical and full hookup sites were reserved months ago, and of the 370 campsites still available, most are non-electric. There are around 1,200 non-reservable sites available on a first come basis, but not likely for much longer. To reserve a campsite, visit: http://www.iowadnr.gov/Places-to-Go/State-Parks/Make-a-Reservation.