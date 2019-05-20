Sports, May 20th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Update: Tomorrow’s baseball game versus Davenport Assumption will now be played at SWANSON STADIUM/BRUNNER FIELD, 2136 ONEIDA AVENUE, MUSCATINE, IA.

The game was originally scheduled to play at Davenport Assumption High School.

The game is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. now, instead of 3:00 p.m.

State Track:

What a weekend it was for our area competitors at the 2019 Co-Ed State Track and Field Meet in Des Moines.

We saw several amazing team and individual performances.

The team standings were made official on Saturday afternoon. The Mount Pleasant boys’ finished 6th in 3A from the weekend.

The girls’ finished 13th.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton was the team title winner on the 3A boys’ side, while Glenwood was the girls’ winner.

A thank you is required to all of our great sponsors for helping make coverage of State Track possible!

Congrats on a great season for all of our area track athletes, we can’t wait for next year!

Boys’ Golf:

Last week the Mount Pleasant boys’ golf team punched their ticket to the 2019 State Golf meet after taking third at districts in Oskaloosa.

The Panthers golfed at the beautiful Edmundson Golf Course in Oskaloosa last week, finishing 3rd overall in districts.

Here are the individual results from last Thursday:

Trace White — 85

Jake Moffett — 79

Brevin Wilson — 83

Bailey Shelledy — 94

Rhett Zeglen — 89

Reece Kempker — 109

Team scores were as follows:

Pella — 310

Oskaloosa — 327

Mount Pleasant — 336

Clear Creek-Amana — 343

Centerville — 372

West Burlington-Notre Dame — 378

The 3A field at State Golf is very talented. Here’s the full list of qualifiers:

Pella

Oskaloosa

Mount Pleasant

Nevada

Spencer

Spirit Lake

Central DeWitt

Clear Lake

Norwalk

Carroll

Golfing will begin Thursday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge at 10:30 a.m. Friday’s golfing will begin at 8:00 a.m., with weather permitting, of course.

For all the latest on State Golf, check out the IAHSAA website HERE.

Baseball:

It’s opening night for the Mount Pleasant Panther baseball team! Originally scheduled to travel to Regina, the game will now be played at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

Regina is coming off a state runner-up season, in which they lost the State Championship to Centerville by one run, 4-3.

Overall, the Regals finished last year 29-8.

The Panthers return a solid group from last year’s 21-16 team, as well, one in which they lost in the first round of the playoffs to Clear Creek-Amana.

Mount Pleasant will need to lean on senior hurler Bryce Anderson, who finished last year 1-2, with a 2.97 ERA while tossing 35.1 innings.

Returning junior Rylan Seberg was a catalyst offensively last year, a role he will see himself in again this summer.

Seberg triple slashed .345/.446/.440 and led the team with 38 runs scored.

Tonight’s tilt will begin at 7:00 p.m.

KILJ will have coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m.

New London Baseball Recognized:

The New London Tigers (1A) baseball team is ranked inside the top-10 in the first Radio Iowa Sports 1A Baseball Poll.

Last year the Tigers finished 21-3.

Here’s the rest of the 1A Poll:

1. Mason City Newman (40-1)

2. Council Bluffs St. Albert (31-10)

3. Alburnett (34-7)

4. Don Bosco (25-9)

5. Southeast Warren (26-7)

6. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (37-7)

7. New London (21-3)

8. South Winneshiek (25-8)

9. Remsen St. Mary’s (27-4)

10. Lisbon (36-1)

All class rankings can be found HERE.

Other Scheduling Items:

Girls Golf Regionals: at Springbrook Country Club, DeWitt. Participating schools include Anamosa, Assumption Davenport, Benton Community, Clear Creek Amana, DeWitt Central, Lisbon, Maquoketa, Marion, Solon, Washington, West Liberty

Girls Soccer: at Mediapolis — Mediapolis High School (4:30 p.m.)

Baseball: vs. Iowa City Regina — Mapleleaf Athletic Complex (JV first at 5:30 p.m., Varsity at 7:00 p.m.)